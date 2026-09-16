Tottenham set to keep Richarlison until January, banish him from first-team squad

Richarlison could be set to remain at Tottenham until January if he fails to secure a late move to one of the leagues where the transfer window remains open.

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham may have to keep hold of Richarlison until at least January following the saga involving the Brazilian attacker and his failed transfers. The forward has seen at least two lengthy negotiations collapse in recent weeks, although there could still be a late opportunity for him to join a Dubai-based club.

The Richarlison saga continued to take fresh twists after Roberto De Zerbi confirmed the attacker’s omission from Tottenham’s EFL Cup squad. The manager had previously left the Brazilian out of the club’s Premier League squad following several failed moves during the summer transfer window.

The first proposed move was to Everton, but Richarlison reportedly rejected the transfer because of the wages on offer. He was then the subject of late interest from Vasco da Gama, although Tottenham were left frustrated after the attacker failed to agree personal terms.

Earlier reports suggested that Richarlison had no interest in joining Vasco da Gama, adding further complications to the search for a new club. After rejecting Everton, he did agree personal terms with Turkish side Trabzonspor, but that transfer reportedly collapsed because the two clubs could not reach an agreement over the fee.

Richarlison could stay until January

There has been speculation about possible interest from Saudi Arabia, where the transfer window remains open until October 12. However, no clear interest in the attacker has emerged so far. Tottenham would be prepared to sell him in January if interest from Saudi Arabia fails to materialise, although Richarlison could be forced to remain on the sidelines until the next window opens.

TEAMtalk has reported possible interest from Dubai-based club Shabab Al Ahli, who are managed by Andre Jardine. Jardine has worked with Richarlison in the past, which could influence the Brazilian’s decision to consider a move to Dubai. Contacts have reportedly already been established with the player’s representatives.

For now, the player, who joined Tottenham from Everton in a £60 million deal in 2022, appears to have no future at the club. He could be forced to remain on the sidelines until at least January.

The Dubai transfer window remains open until September 28, potentially creating a late opportunity for Richarlison. However, as things stand, all signs point towards the attacker being without competitive football until the winter transfer window.