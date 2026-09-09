Richarlison unwilling to join Vasco da Gama amid emerging links

Richarlison has no interest in returning to Brazil as he continues to work on securing a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to an update from News Colina, Richarlison’s agent has asserted that the wantaway Tottenham Hotspur attacker “does not want to return to Brazil at this moment”. The 29-year-old is working on a move away from the North London club after informing Roberto De Zerbi that he wishes to embark on a new adventure.

The update comes after ESPN Brasil relayed similar information on SportsCenter, claiming that even a “show of support from Vasco fans” would not change the player’s plans, even though he supports the South American club. The report adds that he wants to wait for an offer from the Saudi Pro League instead of returning to Brazil.

Richarlison and his time at Tottenham so far

Richarlison has experienced mixed fortunes joining Tottenham Hotspur from Everton in a deal worth £60 million in July 2022. The 29-year-old was among the best attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the North London club. However, poor form and fitness issues have blighted his Tottenham stint for the most part, though he showed solid form in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazilian attacker featured regularly in the 2025/26 season and ended the campaign as Tottenham’s top scorer. He accumulated 12 goals and five assists in 43 outings across all competitions, making him a rare bright spot for the North London outfit during a turbulent year.

What next?

Widespread reports towards the end of the English transfer window linked Richarlison with Everton, who also wanted to re-sign him last summer before a deal did not materialise. However, a move to the Turkish Super Lig emerged as a possibility, with the player turning down the chance to return to the Merseyside club. Trabzonspor then stepped into the frame as a suitor.

However, while personal terms were understood to not pose an issue, Trabzonspor ran out of time to seal a deal before the end of the summer transfer window in Turkiye. Since then, reports have suggested that a move to the Saudi Pro League is likely for the wantaway Tottenham attacker.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will not stand in Richarlison’s way, having already decided to cash in on him after Roberto De Zerbi revealed that he had submitted a transfer request. With De Zerbi excluding the Brazilian from Spurs’ Premier League squad, Saudi clubs now his primary target, and Vasco da Gama no longer in contention, Richarlison’s path away from Spurs hinges on Saudi Pro League interest materialising before the window closes next month.