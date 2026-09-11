Tottenham will sell Richarlison in January if Saudi move collapses

Tottenham will sell Richarlison in the January transfer window if his expected move to the Saudi Pro League fails to materialise.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are not interested in allowing Richarlison to run down his contract and leave as a free agent in summer 2027.

Richarlison’s exit saga extended beyond the summer window. The striker failed to establish himself as a key player for Tottenham since arriving from Everton in 2022 in a deal worth £60 million, despite the club’s expectations at the time. Tottenham had anticipated his departure during the recent transfer window.

The North London club had reportedly agreed a double deal with Everton that would have seen Richarlison return to Merseyside, while Iliman Ndiaye moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, the transfer collapsed entirely. Richarlison reportedly rejected Everton over wages offered, leaving his future uncertain.

Roberto De Zerbi selected Richarlison in early-season friendlies but excluded him from the Premier League squad after he pushed for a summer exit. As a result, the Brazilian forward faces the prospect of sitting on the sidelines until January, when he could have another opportunity to secure an exit.

The Saudi window and January alternatives

Following the failed Everton switch, Richarlison was linked with Trabzonspor amid reports that he had agreed personal terms with the Turkish club. After that deal collapsed, reports linked Richarlison with a switch to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi transfer window remains open until October 12, leaving him with a window to exit Spurs. He was briefly linked with Vasco da Gama, but has no interest in joining the Brazilian club.

Tottenham are likely to push for a sale to the Saudi Pro League. If Richarlison does not move, the club will look to sell him in January. New clubs could enter the race to sign the Brazilian at that stage, with Everton potentially reviving their interest as they are currently short of a striker.

With the Saudi window closing on October 12, Tottenham expect to sell Richarlison in January if no deal materialises. Such a decision could force the forward to sit on the sidelines for a few months until the next window, as the best scenario possible for him to keep playing is a move to Saudi Arabia.