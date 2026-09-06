Richarlison could attract Saudi Pro League interest, Tottenham working on exit after Trabzonspor move collapses

Richarlison could be set for Saudi Pro League move after a proposed transfer to Trabzonspor collapsed, with Tottenham pushing for an exit.

Richarlison’s future is a source of concern for Tottenham, who are eager for the Brazilian to leave in the coming days. Despite the end of the European transfer window, the Turkish and Saudi Arabian windows remain open. According to Football Insider, a move to the Middle East could become an option for the Brazilian, as his Spurs career appears to be nearing its end.

Tottenham would have preferred Richarlison to leave the club during the summer as they worked towards finding the right suitor for the Brazilian attacker. Since his £60 million move from Everton in 2022, the forward has failed to recapture the form he displayed on Merseyside. In 134 games, he has contributed only 32 goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

After Richarlison rejected a return to Everton in the final days of the summer window, he was expected to remain at Spurs, something neither the club nor the player wanted. The North Londoners had agreed a double deal with Everton, which would have seen Richarlison rejoin the Merseyside outfit while Iliman Ndiaye moved to north London.

Reports then emerged of an agreement on personal terms with Trabzonspor after the summer transfer window closed in England. The move could have earned Richarlison three times his current Spurs salary, per Fabrizio Romano, although Spurs had rejected two offers from the Turkish side.

Richarlison to the Saudi Pro League?

According to a report on TEAMtalk, Spurs remain eager to sell Richarlison, especially with only a year left on his deal. The Trabzonspor move has collapsed after the closing of the Turkish window, which might compel Tottenham to explore alternate avenues.

While the Turkish window has closed, the Saudi Arabian window will remain open until October 12. Richarlison could attract interest from Pro League clubs in the coming period. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has reported that De Zerbi excluded him from the Premier League squad for the season.

A move to Saudi Arabia might be the only viable option after the Trabzonspor move collapsed. Many of his compatriots have made the move to the Middle East over the years. With the Saudi window open until October 12, Tottenham must act decisively to broker an exit. However, currently no Saudi club has tabled an offer yet.