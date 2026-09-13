Tottenham left frustrated after Richarlison rejects Vasco da Gama move, player set to stay until January

Tottenham are frustrated with Richarlison after the late collapse of another potential move, this time to Vasco da Gama in Brazil.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are growing increasingly frustrated with Richarlison following yet another failed transfer move within the space of a few days. The attacker’s proposed transfer to Brazilian club Vasco da Gama reportedly collapsed because the two parties could not agree on personal terms. Tottenham are now considering a January sale and possibly even a contract extension.

Richarlison remains a Tottenham player after the club made several attempts to sell the unwanted forward. Having joined from Everton in 2022 in a deal worth £60 million, the Brazilian has failed to establish himself as a consistent goalscorer during his time in North London. With his contract already in its final year, Tottenham believed it was time to move on.

Tottenham frustrated after Richarlison move collapsed

The club had earlier agreed a deal with Everton during the final days of the summer transfer window, but Richarlison rejected the move because of the wages on offer. There was also speculation about interest from Saudi Arabia, although no Middle Eastern club has made an approach so far. The Saudi transfer window remains open until October 12.

Richarlison had reportedly agreed personal terms with Turkish side Trabzonspor after the European window closed, but the deal did not progress. With no fee agreement reached and no firm Saudi interest materialising, Vasco da Gama emerged as an alternative destination. Earlier reports suggested Richarlison had no interest in moving to Brazil, confirmed when he failed to agree personal terms.

Spurs are frustrated by Richarlison’s stance, with Sky Sports now reporting that the versatile forward is widely expected to remain at the club until at least January. Roberto De Zerbi has already left Richarlison out of his Premier League squad, meaning the attacker could spend the next few months on the sidelines.

Spurs could sell Richarlison in January

Reports suggest Tottenham could sell Richarlison in January if they cannot finalise a transfer before then, and that now appears increasingly likely. TEAMtalk has also reported the possibility of a one-year contract extension, with Tottenham allegedly holding an option to extend the player’s deal.

Extending his contract by another year could be designed to protect Richarlison’s value and prevent him from leaving as a free agent next summer or signing a pre-contract agreement in January. One thing appears certain. Richarlison has no long-term future in North London, and the attacker is now widely expected to leave as soon as the January transfer window opens.