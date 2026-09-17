Everton increasingly unlikely to rekindle Richarlison move in January

Everton are not expected to return for Richarlison during the January transfer window, with the club likely to explore other options during the winter months.

According to a report by Football Insider, Richarlison is unlikely to return to Everton, as the Toffees are not expected to revive their interest in the Brazilian. Following a late transfer fiasco, the Toffees were left without a new striker. Despite their interest in re-signing Richarlison, they are now expected to pursue other targets.

Everton were at the centre of a multi-club transfer saga at the end of the summer window, which ultimately left them without a new striker. The club had agreed a deal to sign Folarin Balogun, but the American forward rejected their contract offer at the last moment.

The sale of Beto during the final hours of the window left Everton needing a striker to provide cover and competition for Thierno Barry. However, since the transfer window closed, the club have decided against signing a free-agent forward despite being linked with several options. Mauro Icardi was reportedly offered to them as a possible solution.

Richarlison was one of the main figures in the transfer saga, as Tottenham had agreed a proposed double deal with Everton. Had everything gone according to plan, the Brazilian would have returned to Everton while Iliman Ndiaye moved in the opposite direction. Neither transfer was completed, with the Brazilian not returning to the club he left in a £60 million deal in 2022.

Everton no longer interested

Richarlison reportedly rejected Everton, with the wages on offer believed to be the main reason for snubbing a return to Merseyside. The Brazilian has since failed to join Trabzonspor or Vasco da Gama, leaving Tottenham frustrated with the situation.

Richarlison is currently excluded from Tottenham’s first-team squad and is not expected to feature between now and January, as the club plans to sell him during the winter transfer window. Everton, however, are not interested in reviving their pursuit and are prepared to explore other opportunities in the market.

Everton’s decision not to pursue a free-agent striker suggests that they are willing to wait until January to find the right option for their attack. Despite being a fan favourite at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Richarlison is no longer considered a likely target. Attention will now turn to what the Brazilian does once the January transfer window opens.