Mauro Icardi offered to Everton for Bosman move

Mauro Icardi could emerge as a new option for Everton in their search for a new striker, as the Argentine was offered to the Toffees.

According to German Garcia Grova, Mauro Icardi has emerged as a potential option for Everton in the coming period, with the Argentine striker available as a free agent. The former Galatasaray star has been offered to the Toffees in a bid to solve their striker problem, with David Moyes faced with a decision as he has only one senior centre-forward at the moment.

David Moyes will have been left disappointed following Everton’s scramble in the latter stages of the transfer window. Amid all the chaos on deadline day, the Scottish manager has now been left with only one recognised striker in his team following the sale of Beto to Fiorentina and the club’s inability to land a replacement.

They had set their sights on Richarlison earlier, as Tottenham had reportedly agreed a deal to sell him, with the possibility of Iliman Ndiaye moving the other way. However, the Brazilian rejected the move, with reports citing the wages offered as the main reason for the snub.

On deadline day, Everton agreed a deal to sign Folarin Balogun, and despite some issues in the background initially, the American striker looked on course to play for the club before he decided against signing the contract. The USMNT international had issues with his medical tests that saw the move collapse momentarily, at which point Everton also considered a late move for West Ham United’s Taty Castellanos, according to reports.

Mauro Icardi an option for Everton?

With Everton concluding the window without signing a replacement striker, Thierno Barry is the only recognised centre-forward at Moyes’s disposal. Reports after deadline day did suggest Everton are unlikely to sign a free-agent striker currently available in the market, but that stance appears to be changing rapidly.

Everton reportedly enquired about Anthony Martial lately, which could be an indication Moyes would be open to bringing in a free agent in the coming days. Now, they are linked with former Inter Milan, PSG, and Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi, with suggestions the 1993-born striker was offered to the Toffees in a potential out-of-window move.

Icardi is a free agent following his departure from Galatasaray after his deal there concluded, and he is a name that Everton could potentially consider. Having finished his time in Turkey strongly with 19 goals and assists to his name last term, the Argentine is probably one of the high-profile names available in an out-of-window move.

Should Everton consider Icardi?

Despite being 33, Icardi has shown no signs of slowing down in recent years, as his double-digit goal-scoring numbers last season tend to show. Should they end up making an approach to Icardi’s camp, it could also allow the Argentine to experience Premier League football for the first time in his career.

On the question of whether Everton should make the move, the answer should be a resounding yes, given the player’s experience as well as what he could bring to their frontline. However, there are elements like the wages he might demand, although the fact that Icardi is still without a club tends to give Everton some leeway in negotiating a reasonable contract with the experienced striker.