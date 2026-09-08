Everton make approach for Anthony Martial move, player rejects two Ligue 1 offers

Everton have made enquiries about free agent Anthony Martial, with the French attacker in considerable demand.

According to Foot Mercato, Everton have enquired about Anthony Martial, the free agent forward who departed Mexican side Monterrey and has not played since 30 March. Martial has also reportedly rejected approaches from two Ligue 1 clubs, leaving him in considerable demand on the open market.

Everton endured a deadline-day fiasco that has left David Moyes with one recognised striker heading into the new season. The Toffees agreed a deal for Folarin Balogun, but a late reversal saw the forward refuse to sign and return to AS Monaco. Having already sold Beto to Fiorentina in the final hours of the window, Everton left their striker rebuild extremely late.

Following Balogun’s rejection and Beto’s departure, Everton are left short of a senior forward heading into the new season. Given the complications in the Balogun deal, the Toffees were linked with alternative names such as Taty Castellanos from West Ham, while Joshua Zirkzee was also mentioned in media reports.

Everton to consider Anthony Martial move?

Recent reports had suggested Everton decided against signing a free-agent striker, implying a January transfer window pursuit. However, Martial was recently offered to Everton alongside other clubs, and the Foot Mercato report now indicates the Toffees have genuine interest.

The report from France suggests Everton have enquired in a possible attempt to reinforce their forward line, with a UEFA Champions League team also reported to have shown earlier interest before moving away from the idea.

Martial could present a calculated risk if Everton seriously pursue him, particularly given the salary demands reportedly attached to a potential deal. From a sporting perspective, the Toffees require a forward capable of sustaining Premier League intensity, though there are doubts about whether the former Manchester United star remains at the required level.

His unsuccessful spell at Monterrey counsels caution on the deal, though Everton could still gamble on a short-term arrangement, possibly until the end of the season. With Thierno Barry as their only other senior centre-forward option, signing Martial would provide necessary cover, though it would remain a calculated gamble nonetheless.