Anthony Martial offered to Crystal Palace, Everton, Tottenham

Anthony Martial has been offered to several Premier League sides, with the striker open to returning to England after his disappointing spell in Mexico.

Anthony Martial was rejected by Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Everton during the transfer window after being offered as a free-agent option, according to TEAMtalk. The 30-year-old former Manchester United star was keen on returning to England after a disappointing spell in Mexico, but none of the three clubs showed interest in signing him.

Anthony Martial might already have been forgotten in Premier League circles, despite the Frenchman spending nine years at Manchester United. Having played more than 300 games for the Red Devils, he experienced several problems, including injuries and a loss of form, which contributed to his decline.

After his contract at Old Trafford ended, he joined Greek club AEK Athens for one season before moving to Mexican outfit Monterrey on a two-year deal. However, Monterrey terminated his contract after just one campaign due to poor form, with the Frenchman making 20 appearances and scoring only once.

Anthony Martial offered to Premier League clubs

As stated in the TEAMtalk report, intermediaries offered Martial to several Premier League clubs, with the 30-year-old former Manchester United star reportedly keen on returning to England. However, the reception to the idea has not been positive, with Crystal Palace, Tottenham, and Everton showing no apparent interest in signing the Frenchman.

Other options remain on the horizon, including Saudi Arabia as a possible destination for Martial. For now, however, he remains a free agent, and only time will tell whether he can find a new club in the coming weeks. Although the clubs mentioned could benefit from another forward, none of them appears willing to take a chance on the former Manchester United star.

Premier League trio uninterested in Anthony Martial

However, the reception was negative across all three sides. Crystal Palace, focused on keeping Jean-Philippe Mateta while fielding interest from Aston Villa and Turkish clubs, showed no appetite for the deal.

Everton are a curious case, having agreed a deal to sign Folarin Balogun before the American striker ultimately refused to sign a contract, causing the transfer to collapse. The Toffees could therefore be the club with the greatest need for an emergency striker, particularly after also selling Beto during the final days of the window.

However, Everton are not keen on Martial either and may instead continue searching for a free-agent option in the coming days. Tottenham, with Richarlison linked with Trabzonspor, also declined.

The Merseyside club, though initially agreeing terms with Folarin Balogun before the striker refused to sign, similarly passed on Martial despite potentially needing a replacement after selling Beto late in the window.