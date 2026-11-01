Valencia are assessing several possibilities as they look to add more firepower during the January transfer window, with the club exploring loan opportunities for experienced forwards currently struggling for regular football.

According to Fichajes, among the names under consideration is Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison, alongside Roma-owned Artem Dovbyk and Mallorca forward Vedat Muriqi. Valencia’s priority is to find an attainable short-term solution without placing excessive pressure on their finances.

The Brazilian’s situation makes him particularly interesting asd the 29-year-old has been frozen out at Tottenham, with Roberto De Zerbi confirming in September that the Brazilian was not part of his plans for the season. He has subsequently been left out of the squad altogether.

That situation could make a temporary move attractive to all parties. Tottenham would have an opportunity to reduce their wage commitment while giving Richarlison a chance to rebuild his form and fitness through regular football.

For Valencia, the Brazilian brings extensive Premier League experience, international pedigree and the ability to operate both centrally and from wider attacking positions. That versatility could be valuable for a side needing greater attacking depth during the second half of the campaign as they aim to avoid relegation from La Liga.

Tottenham contract could complicate Valencia move

The biggest question is whether Tottenham would be prepared to facilitate a loan. Richarlison’s contract expires on June 30, 2027 and any temporary arrangement would come during the final months of his current deal. That could encourage Spurs to find a solution rather than carry an unwanted player into the final stages of his contract, but Valencia would still need to establish how much of his salary they would be expected to cover.

The financial equation could prove decisive as Richarlison remains an expensive asset, and Valencia would need a structure that fits their budget while offering Tottenham sufficient incentive to approve the move. Her had joined Spurs from fellow Premier League side Everton in 2022 for £60 million.

Richarlison’s lack of involvement at Tottenham nevertheless makes him one of the more intriguing options. If Spurs are willing to compromise on the financial structure, Valencia could offer him something he currently lacks in London: meaningful first-team football.

Richarlison would be a gamble for Valencia, but potentially a worthwhile one if the economics can be controlled. His recent lack of football means there is no guarantee that the player who once delivered consistently in England would immediately rediscover his best form in Spain.

Tactically, however, he offers more than a conventional target man. Richarlison can attack space, press from the front and operate across the forward line, giving Valencia flexibility in how they approach different opponents. Tottenham have little reason to keep an unwanted player beyond the end of the season, while Richarlison needs minutes if he wants to revive his career.

For Valencia, the priority should be securing favourable loan terms rather than simply chasing the biggest name. If Spurs share the financial burden, Richarlison could represent the most ambitious option of the three.