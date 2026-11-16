Manchester United eyeing Castello Lukeba as Calvin Bassey alternative

Castello Lukeba has emerged on Manchester United’s radar ahead of January, with the RB Leipzig star considered an alternative to top target Calvin Bassey.

According to TeamTalk, Manchester United are intent on landing a left-footed centre-back in January, with a host of options being considered, including Castello Lukeba. The RB Leipzig star is viewed as an alternative to top target Calvin Bassey, as Mauricio Pochettino seeks a defender in that area of the pitch.

Manchester United are set to kick off a new era under Mauricio Pochettino, who will arrive soon as the replacement for Michael Carrick. While the Argentine is tasked with helping the team climb out of the relegation zone and well into the top half of the table, the manager also seeks work in the transfer market.

One of the priorities for Manchester United is to bolster their backline, and a left-footed defender is seen as an important addition. The future of Lisandro Martinez has come under scrutiny, and the defender is in the final year of his deal, which could spark exit rumours ahead of January.

Calvin Bassey is viewed as a key target for Pochettino, with the Fulham star proving his worth in the Premier League during his time at Fulham. He is also in the final year of his deal, although the Cottagers hold the option to extend it by another season, which they are expected to exercise.

More importantly, Bassey is reportedly tempted by the prospect of joining Manchester United, with Fulham expected to demand £50 million. Should the Red Devils pay up, it would represent a club-record sale as far as the Cottagers are concerned.

Manchester United view Castello Lukeba as Bassey alternative

Manchester United may be wary of paying the £50 million that Fulham might demand, and should the Cottagers resist a sale to keep hold of the defender at least until the summer, they could look at alternatives. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is a reported target, and now they are showing an interest in RB Leipzig’s 23-year-old Bundesliga defender, Castello Lukeba.

The idea for a new left-footed defender stems from Pochettino’s need for someone used to playing in a high line, and Bassey brings in the aggressiveness and physical aspects to the team. The same could be said about Lukeba, although Leipzig are in a stronger position to demand significantly more for the French defender.

Lukeba has been on Manchester United’s list since the summer, and they could rekindle their interest in the defender. For now, there are no talks taking place, neither with the player’s camp nor Leipzig, although he will also cost top dollar in January. For now, Bassey is viewed as a top target, but the club could pivot to alternatives if the Nigerian cannot be signed for one reason or another in the winter market.