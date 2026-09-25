Barcelona better-placed than Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United in Castello Lukeba race

Barcelona are ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United in the race to sign RB Leipzig defensive sensation Castello Lukeba.

Barcelona are in pole position to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United pursuing the 23-year-old French centre-back.

According to a report by Fussball News, the French international has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe after establishing himself as a key figure at Leipzig. His consistent performances have attracted attention from several elite clubs, but Barcelona’s interest is understood to be the most advanced at this stage.

Hansi Flick is reportedly keen to add a left-footed centre-back who can contribute to build-up play under pressure, and Lukeba fits that profile perfectly. Barcelona’s need is acute; they did not replace Inigo Martinez last year and allowed Ronald Araujo to leave on a temporary basis in the recently concluded window, creating a gap Flick is keen to address.

Lukeba himself is believed to be open to the move, with Barcelona’s project and the opportunity to work under Flick both appealing factors. Personal terms are therefore unlikely to present a major obstacle if the two clubs reach an agreement.

Premier League giants could cause problems

Yet Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal remain serious contenders. The Red Devils are exploring defensive additions amid uncertainty surrounding the long-term futures of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Ligt.

The modern, left-footed centre-back profile suits Manchester United’s defensive evolution, particularly given uncertainty surrounding these key players. Chelsea are also keeping a close watch on the situation following a difficult start to the season defensively.

The Blues have conceded 12 goals in their first five league games, and despite having multiple centre-back options, they could still look to add another high-quality defender. Arsenal may pursue a high-quality defender of Lukeba’s calibre as a long-term investment, even after strengthening with Ezri Konsa in the summer.

RB Leipzig are in a strong negotiating position. Lukeba’s contract runs until 2029, and with a previous release clause now expired, the Bundesliga club are free to set their own valuation.

The Bundesliga giants are reportedly seeking a package worth around €60-65 million, including bonuses, and are not actively looking to sell in the January window. However, they could be open to negotiations if a suitable offer arrives.

Lukeba has already made over 100 appearances for Leipzig, underlining his experience despite his age. With Barcelona leading but facing competition from England, a major transfer battle for the French defender looms in the January window and beyond.