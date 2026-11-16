Manchester City, Newcastle United competing with Liverpool in Ismaelo Ganiou chase, January deal unlikely

Liverpool are set to face stiff competition from Manchester City and Newcastle United in their pursuit of RC Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Liverpool are all monitoring RC Lens defensive sensation Ismaelo Ganiou. A move to the Premier League in the upcoming transfer window looks unlikely, though, given the 21-year-old’s current injury situation.

The young defender established himself in the Lens first team last season, starting 21 consecutive league matches and demonstrating his potential at the highest level of French football.

However, Ganiou has managed just eight appearances this season after encountering injury problems and is expected to remain sidelined until the end of November following knee surgery.

Crystal Palace explored the possibility of signing him during the summer, but their approach did not lead to a transfer. Ganiou subsequently committed his future to Lens by signing a new contract until 2030 in August.

Nevertheless, interest from England has continued to grow, with several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on his progress. Liverpool and Newcastle have defensive-rebuilding imperatives.

Why Premier League trio are after Ismaelo Ganiou

The Merseyside club face uncertainty around Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez’s future, with their contracts running out at the end of the season and a lack of consistency at right-back. With Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong struggling to establish himself, the versatile Ganiou could be an interesting addition to their squad.

With Fabian Schar and Dan Burn both 34 and their contracts running out at the end of the season, Newcastle seek younger options at the heart of the defence. Ganiou could not only help replace the ageing duo, but could also become one of their mainstays in the long run.

Manchester City could also consider entering the race for the French-based defender. Although they have considerable defensive depth, Ganiou could represent a long-term investment. His massive potential and versatility may further strengthen his appeal, particularly with Ruben Dias having been linked with moves away in recent transfer windows.

With Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester City all potentially interested, Ganiou could have several Premier League options to consider. However, Ganiou is not expected to return from knee surgery until the end of November, making any move contingent on his recovery timeline and his ability to get back to his best.