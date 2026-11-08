Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Ismaelo Ganiou

Ismaelo Ganiou is attracting considerable interest from Premier League sides, with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham all keen.

Ismaelo Ganiou is a man of interest, with a host of Premier League sides eager to explore a move for the defensive sensation. A report by TEAMtalk has revealed the admiration of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham from England, with many other teams keeping close tabs on the 2005-born defensive sensation.

RC Lens enjoyed a tremendous 2025/26 campaign, finishing a close second in the Ligue 1 standings and giving their best to beat PSG in the title race. While their success was based on the performances of many key stars, Ismaelo Ganiou made the best of the environment provided by Pierre Sage then.

The 2005-born prospect made 22 Ligue 1 appearances, in what turned out to be his breakthrough season in senior football. He has gone from strength to strength, and his progress piqued the attention of several clubs, particularly from the Premier League, back in the summer.

While he has stayed at Lens, his performances have seen many compare him to Raphael Varane for his defensive style. With the January transfer window approaching, speculation surrounding the Frenchman has cropped up again, with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham all showing an interest in the young defender.

Will Ismaelo Ganiou move to the Premier League soon?

Chelsea’s interest may not come as a surprise, with the club always looking at young talents that fit into their long-term project. More importantly, France has been a market the Blues are well-versed in, and they could make their play in the Ganiou case soon, especially if they can find a reasonable agreement with Lens to make the move materialise.

Newcastle United are also in the mix, given they are looking to refresh their ageing backline, which could pave the way for Fabian Schar and Dan Burn to be replaced with younger talents. Should there be a promise of regular game time and a decent developmental pathway, a move to St. James’ Park may appeal to the 2005-born French defender.

The same could be said about Tottenham, who are also looking aggressively to bring in young prospects to add competition and depth to their backline. All three clubs are major attractions for players like Ganiou, although it remains to be seen whether Lens will sell in January, especially as they have European football to manage.