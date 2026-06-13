Crystal Palace, Tottenham, PSG vying for Ismaelo Ganiou

A host of top teams are interested in RC Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou, with Crystal Palace likely to hold an advantage in the race

Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign RC Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou ahead of Tottenham and PSG, per Sports Boom. RC Lens, runners-up in Ligue 1 this season, have attracted interest from the three clubs for the 23-year-old centre-back.

RC Lens are reportedly open to selling Ganiou for €35–40 million and will not accept less. The defender still has two years remaining on the contract he signed after joining in 2025 from Serie B outfit Padova.

Ganiou was one of the standout defenders in the RC Lens side that finished runners-up in Ligue 1, giving eventual champions PSG a run for their money for most of the campaign. As a result of their top-notch displays in France, many top teams are interested in Lens’ best-performing stars, with the defender among them.

Who are the interested clubs?

PSG, French and European champions, are keen on Ganiou given their appetite for Ligue 1’s best talent. However, links between Illia Zabarnyi and Liverpool suggest a potential departure in that position, and Ganiou could emerge as cover should the Ukrainian leave.

Tottenham are also keen on Ganiou, with Roberto De Zerbi still looking to add to his defence. The interest may stem from Tottenham’s ongoing exit talks with Cristian Romero ahead of the summer.

Crystal Palace are also tracking Ganiou as they prepare for a defensive overhaul this summer. Maxence Lacroix could reportedly leave the club, and Ganiou could be viewed as a viable replacement for the Frenchman, who has plenty of suitors within the Premier League, as per multiple reports.

Are Crystal Palace the favourites for Ismaelo Ganiou?

The prospect of signing for PSG or Tottenham would represent a big step forward for Ganiou, although he could also join a familiar face. Crystal Palace are closing in on appointing RC Lens manager Pierre Sage as their new boss to replace Oliver Glasner, and that rapport could sway Ganiou’s decision.

That familiarity with Sage, combined with the prospect of a starring role in the Crystal Palace backline, could prove decisive in luring the centre-back from France to Selhurst Park.