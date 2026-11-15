Liverpool join race to sign Ismaelo Ganiou

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool have entered the race for the signature of RC Lens defensive sensation Ismaelo Ganiou.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are monitoring RC Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiou as they assess potential additions to their backline ahead of future transfer windows. The Reds are among several clubs tracking the 21-year-old, who has emerged as one of the most exciting young defensive prospects in European football.

Ganiou made a significant impression in Ligue 1 last season. He broke into the first team towards the end of last year and has been a regular starter ever since. The former French youth international quickly earned the trust of his manager.

His performances have attracted attention across Europe, with Liverpool now considering whether to pursue his signature. The defender, who has been capped by Burkina Faso, signed a new contract with Lens in the summer, keeping him at the club until 2030.

Why Liverpool should push hard to land Ganiou

The contract strengthens Lens’s negotiating position against interested suitors. With Virgil van Dijk‘s contract situation unresolved and Joe Gomez approaching the end of his current deal, Liverpool could soon need fresh defensive options.

Ganiou’s versatility makes him particularly attractive. Although primarily a centre-back, he can also operate at right-back, a position where Liverpool have struggled to find consistency. Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have both faced difficulties in establishing themselves in that role.

The 21-year-old could therefore provide valuable cover across multiple defensive positions while offering considerable room for development. Liverpool have already strengthened their rearguard with the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet, while Ronald Araujo’s move to Anfield could also be made permanent.

Ganiou would represent another important investment for their defence. The Lens academy product returned to the club in the summer of 2025 and has since made 37 senior appearances, scoring four goals.

Although injuries have affected his involvement this season, he remains an important part of the squad. His 2030 contract means Lens are under no immediate pressure to sell, and Liverpool will need to move decisively if they want to beat rival suitors to his signature.