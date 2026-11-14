Deco exploring Barcelona move for Virgil van Dijk

Barcelona sporting director Deco is exploring a bargain move to sign Liverpool defensive mainstay Virgil van Dijk.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is considering signing Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer next summer. According to Fichajes, the Blaugrana are monitoring several players approaching the final months of their contracts, with the experienced Dutch defender among their potential targets.

Van Dijk’s current deal at Anfield expires next summer, and there has reportedly been little progress towards an extension, potentially opening the door for Barcelona to explore a free transfer.

The Dutch international remains an important figure under Andoni Iraola and has played a significant role in Liverpool’s success in recent years. His experience at the highest level, leadership qualities and defensive authority could make him an attractive option for Hansi Flick as Barcelona look to strengthen their backline without committing a substantial transfer fee.

What Van Dijk could offer to Barcelona?

Van Dijk’s aerial ability would also address another potential weakness in Barcelona’s defence. His strength in the air could improve their ability to deal with opposition set-pieces, while offering an additional attacking threat when Flick’s side have opportunities from corners and free-kicks.

Barcelona’s primary objective is understood to be finding a younger, left-footed centre-back who can develop into a dependable partner for Pau Cubarsi. However, Van Dijk could offer a different solution, bringing immediate experience and the mentality required to compete for major honours.

At 35, Van Dijk is unlikely to play every three days in a demanding campaign, but his presence could prove valuable in managing the defensive unit, particularly in important European fixtures and high-pressure domestic encounters.

For Deco, the possibility of securing a player of Van Dijk’s stature without paying a transfer fee is naturally appealing. Barcelona have to remain mindful of their financial limitations, and recruiting experienced players on free transfers would improve squad depth without major outlay.

However, the club would still need to consider the defender’s salary demands and how his arrival would fit into their plans. With his Liverpool contract approaching expiry, Barcelona could have an opportunity to negotiate a free transfer for the 100-cap Dutch international. Whether they decide to pursue that possibility remains to be seen.