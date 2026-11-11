Chelsea feel Barcelona do not have funds to sign Levi Colwill

Chelsea believe Barcelona do not have the funds to lure their academy graduate Levi Colwill away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not bothered about Barcelona’s interest in Levi Colwill, as they believe the Spanish giants may struggle to finance a deal for the English international.

According to Football Insider, the Blues expect interest in the 23-year-old to increase over the coming months, given his potential, consistent performances and the scarcity of high-quality left-footed centre-backs. However, their position remains clear; they will not entertain offers for their academy graduate.

Why are Barcelona interested in Colwill?

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their defence on a priority basis after injuries to key players exposed a lack of depth at the back. They want to bring in an elite left-sided centre-back to partner Pau Cubarsi, with Colwill viewed as a suitable candidate.

However, Chelsea believe Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties could prevent them from putting together an offer capable of tempting them. Even if the Catalan side make a formal approach, negotiating an agreement would be extremely difficult.

The Blues have little reason to entertain his departure. Colwill has become an important part of Xabi Alonso’s plans, starting all but one of Chelsea’s Premier League matches in the 2026-27 campaign. He has made 11 appearances across competitions, accumulating 868 minutes of first-team action.

Even the Blues lack depth at the back, and the club are reluctant to weaken an already stretched area of the squad by allowing one of their key defenders to leave.

Chelsea are looking to secure Colwill’s long-term future

Chelsea are instead preparing to discuss an improved contract with the Cobham academy graduate. Colwill is currently tied to Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2029, but the club are keen to extend that commitment further in an effort to secure his long-term future.

They are looking to reward the youngster for his performances, deter suitors and secure his long-term future, even though they are not too bothered about the increasing interest.

Alonso considers Colwill an important part of his project, and there is little indication that his standing within the team will change. His age, ability and importance to the current squad make him a valuable asset for the club.