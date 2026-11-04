Barcelona eyeing Piero Hincapie swoop, contact established

Barcelona have made initial contact regarding a potential move for Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie as Deco continues to assess options for strengthening Hansi Flick’s defence.

The 24-year-old Ecuador international has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter in north London this season, with injuries and competition for places limiting his involvement under Mikel Arteta.

That situation has attracted Barcelona’s attention and Sport via Sport Witness indicate that Deco is exploring the possibility of bringing Hincapie to Camp Nou, with the player’s representatives already contacted to gauge his willingness to consider a move during the January transfer window. Barcelona’s interest is understandable given the defender’s versatility. Hincapie is naturally left-footed and can operate both at centre-back and left-back, giving Flick another option across the defensive line.

His international experience is another attraction. Having previously established himself at Bayer Leverkusen before moving to Arsenal, Hincapie has developed into an experienced defender despite still being only 24. For Barcelona, that combination of age, versatility and top-level experience makes him an appealing candidate as they look to reinforce their squad for the second half of the campaign.

Arsenal reluctant to sell in January

The biggest obstacle is Arsenal’s position and although Hincapie has not enjoyed the regular playing time he expected, Arteta is understood to be reluctant to sanction departures during the January window. Arsenal remain involved across multiple competitions and the manager does not want to weaken his defensive options midway through the campaign. That stance could make a winter deal particularly difficult for Barcelona, even if Hincapie himself is receptive to the possibility.

The Ecuadorian is reportedly valued at around €40million, meaning Barcelona would also need to assess whether such an investment fits within their financial plans. Deco’s interest in Hincapie is part of a broader search for defensive reinforcements as Barcelona have also been linked with Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, highlighting the club’s determination to explore several possibilities before deciding on their preferred target.

The initial contact with Hincapie’s representatives does not mean negotiations with Arsenal have begun, but it does indicate that Barcelona are actively assessing the defender’s availability. With the January window approaching, the next step will depend on whether Arsenal soften their stance and whether Barcelona can find a financial structure that works for all parties.

A proper fit for the Nou Camp squad

Hincapie is arguably a more logical Barcelona target than a straightforward centre-back because of the flexibility he offers. Flick would not simply be acquiring another central defender. He would be adding a left-footed player capable of covering two positions, something particularly valuable over the second half of a season when injuries and fixture congestion become increasingly important.

The problem is timing as Arsenal have little incentive to weaken their squad in January, particularly if they remain involved in several major competitions and especially for the same price they brought the player for. Even limited minutes for Hincapie could become valuable if injuries hit Arteta’s preferred defenders. For Barcelona, the reported €40m valuation is another consideration as their defensive needs are obvious, but they cannot afford to treat every position as an open cheque.

The contact with Hincapie’s representatives is therefore best viewed as groundwork rather than an imminent transfer. Deco is doing what a sporting director should do: establishing which players are attainable before committing the club to a major investment. If Arsenal genuinely refuse to negotiate, Barcelona will likely have to move further down their list but Hincapie’s versatility means he should remain a serious option while the Catalans assess their defensive needs.