Jose Mourinho pushing Real Madrid to land Ruben Dias

Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sign 29-year-old Portuguese international Ruben Dias from Manchester City next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Ruben Dias is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, with Jose Mourinho the driving force behind their move for the 29-year-old Manchester City mainstay. The Merengues aim to strengthen their defence by signing a centre-back next summer.

Per Fichajes, the Spanish giants are prioritising signing a centre-back and a midfielder in next summer’s transfer window. For the former, apart from Dias, Alessandro Bastoni is also a top target, with Mourinho pushing Real Madrid to sign one of the two experienced defenders.

Ruben Dias and his time at Manchester City so far

Ruben Dias has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League since joining Manchester City from SL Benfica in September 2020. The 29-year-old has made significant progress in the last half a dozen years, having been a mainstay at the back for City while donning the leadership hat for most of his stint at the Etihad.

The Portuguese international has made 84 appearances for the Selecao and featured over 250 times for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with six goals and six assists. His exploits for club and country have drawn interest from multiple elite clubs.

La Liga move on the horizon?

Manchester City successfully kept Ruben Dias at the Etihad despite courting interest from Serie A clubs. However, keeping Real Madrid at bay will not be straightforward, considering the Spanish outfit’s pedigree and penchant for attracting the world’s best players.

Real Madrid’s interest in the Manchester City skipper is understandable. Antonio Rudiger is on the wrong side of 30 and has entered the final 12 months of his contract. Additionally, there are legitimate concerns about Eder Militao’s fitness after his recent battles with multiple long-term injuries. Dias could improve Real Madrid’s defence and allow Dean Huijsen to progress gradually.

Jose Mourinho, in particular, is a long-term admirer, and with the manager pushing for a deal, an approach in next summer’s transfer window is likely. Manchester City’s legal battle after the guilty verdict on the 115 financial charges adds uncertainty surrounding their players, with recent reports indicating many have already started working on a move away from the Etihad.