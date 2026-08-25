Manchester City unwilling to sell Ruben Dias amid AC Milan links

Manchester City have no intention of parting ways with their defensive mainstay Ruben Dias amidst interest from AC Milan.

Manchester City have no intention of selling Ruben Dias before the September 1 transfer deadline despite growing interest from AC Milan, with the Portuguese defender considered a key part of Enzo Maresca’s plans for the new season.

According to Football Insider, Milan have identified Dias as a potential defensive target to further bolster Ruben Amorim’s team, but the Italian giants are likely to find a deal extremely difficult to complete. City have reportedly made it clear that they do not want to lose the 29-year-old, who has been handed the captaincy for the 2026/27 campaign.

Dias’s importance has already been underlined as he has played the entire 90 minutes in the Community Shield and their opening league outing. After making only 24 Premier League starts last season, the centre-back is expected to take on a considerably more prominent role under Maresca.

Dias unlikely to leave Etihad this summer

The club have already seen several experienced defenders leave. John Stones departed following the expiry of his contract, while Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake have been sold. City’s defensive corps has become considerably younger, making the retention of experienced leaders such as Dias increasingly important.

The Portuguese international is therefore widely regarded as untouchable at this stage of the transfer window. Dias’s retention is central to maintaining continuity while Maresca establishes his methods and philosophy.

The 29-year-old has been a key figure at the Etihad since arriving from Benfica in 2020 for £65 million. Since then, he has made 257 appearances for Manchester City and contributed 12 goals, establishing himself as one of the most experienced members of the squad.

Although his starting opportunities decreased last season, Maresca has already demonstrated his faith in Dias by making him captain. For AC Milan, the financial side of the potential deal represents a major obstacle.

Manchester City would have little motivation to negotiate, meaning only an extraordinary offer could realistically force them to reconsider their position. However, Milan are not believed to possess the financial power required to make such a proposal.

As a result, Dias’ future appears settled for now. Despite AC Milan’s interest, Manchester City are determined to keep their captain and do not want another experienced member of their squad to depart.