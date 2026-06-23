Enzo Maresca ready to make Ruben Dias the new Manchester City captain to thwart Real Madrid

Manchester City Ruben Dias has been heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League club in recent weeks.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in 29-year-old Portuguese International Ruben Dias. The Portuguese international has been a key player for Manchester City since joining them from SL Benfica, and he has played a key role in their successful run in recent years.

Real Madrid have looked vulnerable at the back, and Antonio Rudiger is in the twilight stages of his career. Additionally, David Alaba is leaving as a free agent. It is no surprise that the Spanish giants are looking to bring in a quality defender. Signing the Manchester City star would be a wise decision.

Apart from his quality as a defender, he is a leader in the dressing room, and he knows what it takes to play for a club that pushes for major trophies every year. The 29-year-old defender could be attracted to the idea of joining Real Madrid as well, but Manchester City are not planning to let him leave any time soon. According to Pete O’Rourke, they could offer him the captaincy role in order to keep him at the club.

Pete O’Rourke explained on Football Insider, “There’s probably a big likelihood that he will be captain now that Bernardo Silva has moved on. He’s obviously been captain before, so it’ll be interesting to see if he gets the armband under Maresca, or will it be somebody else?

“Maresca wants to keep hold of the Portuguese international, especially with John Stones leaving the club. He will be keen to maintain some continuity in defence. Man City’s priority is to keep hold of Dias, but that’s probably not going to stop Real Madrid trying to sign him. If they get any indication that he could be prized away from the Etihad, I’m sure they will try and bring him to the Spanish capital.”

Manchester City must keep Ruben Dias

Dias is already one of the leaders of the Manchester City dressing room, and therefore, it is no surprise that Enzo Maresca is looking to name him as his captain. The former Chelsea manager is set to be announced as Manchester City’s new manager soon. He will be hoping to guide them to make trophies, and they need to keep their best players.

The Portuguese international is an indispensable asset for Manchester City, and they cannot afford to sell him. John Stones will already leave the club when his contract expires, and Manchester City cannot afford to weaken the team further. Dias and Marc Guehi are the only reliable defenders at the club right now, while Abdukodir Khusanov is one for the future.

Also Read: Manchester City’s New Era: Five Players The Club Must Sell Ahead of Enzo Maresca’s Arrival

Manchester City are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they are under no pressure to sell key players. The Portuguese star will have to force an exit for Real Madrid to be able to sign him.