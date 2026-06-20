Real Madrid ponder £80 million move for Ruben Dias

Real Madrid are considering making an £80 million offer to sign Manchester City defensive mainstay Ruben Dias.

Real Madrid are preparing an £80 million offer to sign Ruben Dias, according to Fichajes. Jose Mourinho has asked the La Liga giants to sign the Portuguese international, and Florentino Perez is doing everything in his power to make it happen.

The Portuguese manager has held talks with the defender to outline the leading role he will hold in the team. While a move to the Spanish giants will tempt the 29-year-old, Manchester City have no intentions of selling one of their most important players.

Dias, who joined City in the summer of 2020 following his sensational rise at Benfica, has won every major title with the Premier League club. While injuries did trouble him last season, he still had 33 appearances to his name and racked up over 2,600 minutes.

Why Real Madrid want Dias?

Dias is focused on Portugal’s World Cup campaign, though he has been constantly linked with a move away. Real Madrid are the most serious suitors for his services. While Los Blancos have already signed Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer, they are still looking to add another centre-back.

Mourinho is a massive admirer of the City centre-back, who has a strong physical presence and is great on the ball. With David Alaba leaving and Eder Militao struggling to stay fit, Dias could strengthen their backline alongside Konate.

The Portuguese manager is looking at him as an ideal partner for Antonio Rudiger in the heart of the defence. While they are ready to offer £80 million, City are reluctant to sell, with John Stones already leaving the club. Unless Dias pushes for the move, a transfer looks unlikely.

While he still has three years left on his deal, the 29-year-old could pursue a move away after winning multiple titles at City. But negotiations between the two clubs could be tricky.