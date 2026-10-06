Manchester City players discussing potential departures after verdict on 115 charges

Manchester City players have started discussing a potential departure from the club after the verdict on 115 charges.

Manchester City face an immediate challenge after being found guilty of all 115 financial charges, with players already discussing potential departures. The club lodged an appeal on Friday and maintain their innocence, but the uncertainty surrounding a possible relegation has forced squad members and their agents to consider contingencies.

According to Football Insider, City players have begun considering their futures following the guilty verdict on the 115 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

The prospect of relegation has already triggered concern within the squad. Thomas Tuchel recently revealed that the situation has been discussed among City players while they were away with England, highlighting how seriously the uncertainty is being viewed at the top level.

City stars could push for an exit in the near future

Agents are preparing contingency plans for a range of outcomes, with Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Elliot Anderson among the names already being linked with possible moves.

Haaland could be one of the biggest players to leave if City are relegated. The Norwegian striker remains one of the most sought-after forwards in world football, and a Championship drop would almost certainly force his exit from the Etihad.

Other senior figures could also look for a way out if City are forced out of the Premier League. Phil Foden, Marc Guehi and Gianluigi Donnarumma are among the other high-profile players who are highly valued around Europe, potentially creating a market for several major departures.

Relegation would also weaken City’s negotiating hand. While the club would normally command enormous fees for their biggest stars, a demotion could force them to accept lower offers. Some could potentially leave for a fraction of the fees City originally paid to sign them. That prospect makes the coming months particularly important for the club.

City remain determined to challenge the verdict through their appeal, but the players cannot ignore the possibility of a serious sporting punishment. The uncertainty is also notable because City reportedly had knowledge of the guilty verdict before spending heavily on new arrivals including Enzo Fernandez, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson.

For now, no mass exodus is guaranteed. City will hope their appeal prevents the worst-case scenario, but the early discussions between players, agents and potential suitors suggest that contingency plans are already being put in place.