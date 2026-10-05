Rayan Cherki likely to push for Manchester City exit in case of harsh sanctions

Arsenal and Real Madrid have received a boost in pursuit of Manchester City attacking sensation Rayan Cherki.

Rayan Cherki is likely to push for a move away from Manchester City if the club are relegated from the Premier League, according to a report by Football Insider. Arsenal and Real Madrid are among the clubs keeping a close watch on his situation.

Manchester City were found guilty of all 115 charges relating to alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules, although the club continue to maintain their innocence. With the possibility of relegation or a significant points deduction hanging over them, there is growing uncertainty over the futures of several high-profile players.

Cherki is expected to be among those who could look for a way out if Manchester City are no longer competing at the highest level. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive spell since moving from Lyon in the summer of 2025.

The French international has made 64 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 15 goals and providing 18 assists, establishing himself as one of the most exciting creative players in the Premier League. His form has ensured that he would have no shortage of options should he become available.

Arsenal and Real Madrid could battle it out for Cherki

Arsenal could be one of the clubs ready to explore a move. Cherki prefers playing as a number 10 but is capable of operating on either flank; the young playmaker’s versatility would make him a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s attack. His arrival would provide competition for Martin Odegaard at number 10 and creative depth alongside Bukayo Saka on the wings.

Real Madrid might also move for Cherki, though their need is less obvious. They already have Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler capable of playing as number 10s, while Bernardo Silva can also operate in the position. However, the Merengues have lacked the ability to progress play from the central areas since Luka Modric and Toni Kroos called time on their stints with the club.

Nevertheless, a move would only make sense if one of their existing number 10s departs. For now, Cherki remains a Manchester City player, with no indication of active interest in leaving. The severity of the Premier League club’s sanctions will ultimately decide whether his departure becomes a reality.