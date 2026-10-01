Arsenal, Liverpool contemplating Rayan Cherki move

Arsenal and Liverpool could revive their interest in Rayan Cherki if Manchester City are forced into player sales following their financial case.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that both Premier League clubs would be keen on the France international. Cherki is far from the only City player attracting attention, but his age, creativity and contractual situation could make him one of the most sought-after names if the worst-case scenario unfolds. City continue to insist they have done nothing wrong and are preparing to challenge the verdict.

A proven talent in the Premier League

Cherki joined City from Lyon in 2025 for an initial fee of around £30 million and signed a contract running until 2030. The 23-year-old has since shown why he was so highly rated in France. Comfortable operating between the lines, the Frenchman can create chances from central areas or drift into wider positions, giving him the kind of versatility that elite clubs increasingly value.

Liverpool already know plenty about his qualities. The Reds were among his strongest admirers before his move to Manchester, even meeting the player personally during their pursuit. Arsenal, meanwhile, have maintained an interest in his technical ability and vision and a forced City sale could therefore reopen two longstanding recruitment avenues at once.

Euro giants also in the mix

Liverpool and Arsenal would face significant competition if Cherki became available. Paris Saint-Germain have maintained an interest in the Frenchman and could see an opportunity to bring one of the country’s leading attacking talents back to Ligue 1. Real Madrid and Barcelona have also monitored his situation, while Bayern Munich have been linked with him previously.

City would normally be in a strong negotiating position given Cherki’s long contract. Relegation or severe financial consequences, however, could fundamentally change the dynamics but for now, there is no indication that a departure is imminent.

Cherki is arguably one of the more intriguing names who could become available if City’s circumstances deteriorate. Arsenal and Liverpool would both have logical reasons to pursue him, but neither should assume that his availability automatically makes the transfer straightforward. His creativity is obvious, yet his best position and tactical role would need careful consideration.

At Liverpool, he could offer another source of invention between midfield and attack, particularly against opponents who defend deep. With Florian Wirtz struggling to make his mark, Cherki can be an upgrade in the position.

Arsenal, on the other hand, could use that same quality in crowded central areas, where a player capable of receiving under pressure and producing something unexpected can change a game.

The bigger question is whether City would actually need to sell him. If they do not, his 2030 contract gives them considerable leverage. If they do, Europe’s biggest clubs will be waiting. Cherki’s next move could be dictated as much by City’s circumstances