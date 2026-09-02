Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich vying for Rayan Cherki

Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern Munich are all interested in acquiring the services of Manchester City star Rayan Cherki.

Rayan Cherki’s superb start to the 2026/27 season has put him on the radar of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich. According to Caught Offside, all three clubs are monitoring the France international ahead of the January transfer window.

Cherki has quickly established himself as one of Enzo Maresca’s most dangerous attacking players at the start of the new campaign. The 23-year-old provided two assists against Bournemouth before scoring twice in their 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace, underlining the influence he is beginning to have in the final third.

His dual threat, creativity and finishing, is exactly what Maresca will look to build the team around. The French international’s form has naturally attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Real Madrid view Cherki as a creative option capable of operating between midfield and attack, while PSG could see it as an opportunity to bring one of France’s leading young talents back to Ligue 1.

Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the playmaker as they continue to assess options capable of adding creativity and attacking quality to their squad. Cherki is reportedly valued at around €90 million, although none of the three interested clubs have made a formal offer at this stage.

Manchester City in no mood to sell

Despite the growing interest, a January departure looks extremely difficult to envisage. Manchester City are in a strong contractual position, with Cherki’s contract running until 2030. That long-term agreement gives City complete control over the situation.

The Frenchman’s performances make him effectively irreplaceable in Manchester City’s system. The former Lyon playmaker enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium, featuring in 52 matches across competitions and finishing with 10 goals and 15 assists.

While he primarily operates as a number ten, Cherki’s ability to play on the right wing and in other attacking positions makes him a particularly valuable asset that Maresca can deploy depending on tactical demands and opposition. Only an extraordinary bid could prompt Manchester City to consider a sale. For now, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are merely monitoring the situation.