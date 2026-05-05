PSG eyeing summer move for Rayan Cherki, Luis Enrique an admirer

PSG are reportedly eyeing a surprise move for Manchester City star Rayan Cherki in the summer, with Luis Enrique a big admirer of the Frenchman’s talents.

Rayan Cherki can safely be in the conversation for one of the best signings of the season in the Premier League following his exponential growth in stature at Manchester City. As per Fichajes, the attacker is already attracting considerable interest, as PSG are in the mix to explore a summer move, with Luis Enrique a big admirer of the Frenchman.

Rayan Cherki joined Manchester City from Lyon in the summer, and when he arrived, the Frenchman was seen more as an alternative to top target Florian Wirtz. Given the costs associated with the signing of the now-Liverpool star, Pep Guardiola was quick to pivot from the German.

Cherki took his time to adjust to life at the club, as there were periods when Guardiola barely played him in the first half of the season; he also missed a few weeks with a thigh injury. Once he was settled within the ideas of the former Barcelona boss, he burst onto life in the Premier League, and the 22-year-old has contributed to 24 goals across all competitions for Manchester City.

Cherki does play in an attacking midfield role at the moment, but he has had forays out wide, while his ability to play with both feet being a big weapon to have. Guardiola has consistently started the young playmaker in key games over the last few months, which does showcase how important he has become for Manchester City.

Yet, long-term suitors PSG are being linked with a surprise move for the Frenchman, with the club aiming to bring the best of the talents from the country to the club. Luis Enrique is a big admirer of the versatile attacker, as he feels Cherki’s qualities would hugely suit what the Spaniard is planning at the Parisian club.

Will Rayan Cherki move to PSG already?

PSG have the financial muscle to make a generous offer not only to Manchester City, but also to Cherki via a lucrative contract. Guardiola has never stood in the way of players eager to explore other challenges as long as the suitor meets the asking price, although in Cherki’s case, he could make an effort to keep hold of the Frenchman.

PSG may find it extremely tricky to lure Cherki, especially so early into his Manchester City career, as the Premier League side will make it difficult to sell him. While there is a chance the links might just be a piece of rumour at this point, the summer window will make many things clearer. Nevertheless, Les Parisiens are interested in several playmakers, including Mateus Fernandes.