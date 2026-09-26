Barcelona, Real Madrid tracking Rayan Cherki situation after Manchester City sanctions

Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Manchester City’s situation after the club was reportedly found guilty of 114 of 115 alleged Premier League financial breaches, with Rayan Cherki among the players who could attract attention if the eventual consequences affect City’s squad planning.

City are expected to appeal, while the sanctions have yet to be determined. There is therefore no confirmed transfer restriction or requirement for the club to sell players. Signed for just £34 million from Lyon last summer, Cherki is one of the club’s crown jewels.

Cherki emerging as an attractive option

Cherki joined Manchester City after establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking midfielders and has made an immediate impact this season. The France international has scored twice and provided two assists in four Premier League appearances, while also featuring in the UEFA Champions League.

The Frenchman’s creativity, ability to operate centrally or from the flank and comfort in possession make him a profile that could appeal to clubs looking for additional attacking quality. Cherki’s performances have already demonstrated his importance to City’s new-look attack. He scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace and had previously supplied two assists against Bournemouth.

Sanctions could shape Manchester City’s future

The immediate focus, however, remains on the financial case rather than individual player departures. Reports indicate that the independent commission has yet to determine the punishment, with City expected to challenge the verdict. According to Fichajes, that leaves Barcelona and Real Madrid monitoring developments rather than actively pursuing Cherki at this stage.

Any restrictions on City’s future transfer activity or squad management could potentially alter the landscape, but there is currently no indication that the club intends to sell the Frenchman. Cherki is already showing why Manchester City invested heavily in his potential. His early contribution under Enzo Maresca suggests he has an important role to play, making any future approach complicated.

For Barcelona and Real Madrid, the interesting factor is therefore not simply Cherki’s availability but whether City’s eventual punishment changes their approach to squad building. Until the appeal and sanctions are resolved, a move remains speculative. For now, the Frenchman’s position at the Etihad appears secure, while Europe’s leading clubs will continue watching developments.