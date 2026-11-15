Mauricio Pochettino hoping to win over Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino is eager to convince three of Manchester United’s senior players to have balance in the dressing room.

According to Football Insider, Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to win over three of his senior stars ahead of joining Manchester United, including skipper Bruno Fernandes and under-fire defender Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine manager is eager to have some balance in the dressing room and will be eager to stay aligned with some of the senior stars for that to materialise.

The Manchester United managerial saga has been all over the news over the last week or more, with Mauricio Pochettino becoming their next man in the dugout. A deal was agreed with the Argentine in the aftermath of sacking Michael Carrick, and the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss now has a lot of important tasks ahead of him.

One of the big issues is the reports around the unhappiness of players in the dressing room, which may not necessarily point to mutiny within, but more of discontent. Pochettino is keen to have some semblance of balance in the dressing room from the get-go, and for that to happen, he must find ways to keep some of his senior stars happy.

The report mentions three key players that Pochettino is hoping to win over, including club skipper Bruno Fernandes, who has reportedly turned down a new deal from the club, and defender Lisandro Martinez, with the Argentine already linked with a move ahead of January amid reported interest from top-tier Spanish clubs.

Pochettino to convince three senior stars?

The idea of balance will certainly need the presence of key senior stars to help support the incoming manager, as Pochettino must make it right with those three key players, including Luke Shaw. The defender has been at the club for a long time, with reports also stating the possibility of the club handing him a new deal.

The bigger concerns are with Fernandes and Martinez, with both key members of the squad in the final year of their respective deals. The fact that Manchester United hold one-year extension options on both players means they will eventually leave if there’s no desire from either to continue at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to back Pochettino in January, but that is not expected to make the Argentine not recognise what players like Martinez and Fernandes bring to the table. It remains to be seen how Pochettino goes about this task he has on his hands, but there’s growing importance to win over these three key players to get some balance in the dressing room.