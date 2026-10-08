Manchester United optimistic of agreeing new contract with Luke Shaw

Manchester United hope to tie 31-year-old English left-back Luke Shaw to a new contract as talks for a deal continue.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are increasingly confident that Luke Shaw will remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season, with talks over a new contract expected to take place in the coming months.

Shaw moved to Old Trafford from Southampton for £27 million in 2014. The 31-year-old is currently due to become a free agent next summer, but United have no desire to lose an experienced player who remains highly valued by Michael Carrick. The manager has continued to rely on Shaw, who started every Premier League match last season and has strengthened his position within the team since Carrick’s arrival.

Shaw’s injury record had previously raised questions over his long-term future, but those concerns have eased considerably. Despite suffering a minor setback this season, he has demonstrated that he can still handle the demands of regular first-team football.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes the club are now working towards an agreement rather than preparing for Shaw’s departure. The expectation is that discussions will take place after the turn of the year, with United hoping to settle Shaw’s future before he enters the final months of his contract.

United still want another left-back

A new contract would not necessarily end United’s search for another left-back as the club have been looking to strengthen the position since the summer and that recruitment strategy remains intact. United failed to land their preferred target, Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, during the previous window, with the defender subsequently committing his future to the Magpies.

Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell has subsequently emerged as another player under consideration, particularly given his contract situation and that means Shaw could potentially remain at United while competing with a younger arrival for his position. Carrick’s support could prove decisive. The manager sees Shaw as a reliable starter and believes his experience remains valuable, even if the club ultimately find a long-term successor.

United’s position actually makes considerable sense. Renewing Shaw’s contract does not mean abandoning the search for a younger left-back; it gives the club greater flexibility. The biggest change has been Shaw’s fitness as for years, his availability was difficult to predict, but playing every Premier League game last season demonstrated that he can still provide consistency when physically fit.

At 31, however, United should not build their entire left side around him. A younger player is still required, particularly if Carrick wants to develop a squad capable of competing across several competitions. The ideal scenario for United would therefore be Shaw staying while they gradually introduce his long-term replacement. That would allow the England international to provide experience without carrying the entire responsibility of the position.

For Shaw, the situation is equally positive as he remains trusted by Carrick, has demonstrated his durability and appears to have a genuine role in the manager’s plans. United’s priority should be to get the new contract done without overcommitting financially. If they can