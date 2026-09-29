Manchester United ready to open contract talks with Luke Shaw

Manchester United are preparing to open contract talks with Luke Shaw at the beginning of 2027.

As per Football Insider, Manchester United are increasingly keen to keep veteran English left-back uke Shaw beyond next summer. The 31-year-old defender’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but United now regard him as part of their longer-term plans despite his extensive injury history.

The change in outlook comes after Shaw finally enjoyed a sustained period of fitness. Signed from Southampton for £27 million in 2014, his time at Old Trafford has been a mixed bag.

Manchester United want Luke Shaw to stay beyond 2027

Shaw is currently in his 13th season at Old Trafford and is the longest-serving player in Manchester United’s senior squad. His career has been repeatedly interrupted by injuries, making his availability a constant concern. Last season, however, provided a significant change. Shaw featured in all 38 Premier League matches, the first time he had managed that feat throughout his United career.

That consistency appears to have strengthened the club’s belief that he can remain an important player under Michael Carrick. As things stand, United are keen to discuss a new contract in the coming months, while also taking Shaw’s own requirements into consideration during negotiations. The club are therefore not simply preparing for an extension on their terms and want to find an arrangement that works for both sides.

Left-back competition remains a priority

Keeping Shaw does not mean Manchester United intend to ignore the position. The club failed to sign another left-back during the summer transfer window and are still looking to introduce greater competition and protection for their long-serving defender.

That could become particularly important given Shaw’s age and previous fitness record. United continue to view him as their first-choice left-back, but having another capable option would allow Carrick to manage his workload more carefully rather than relying on Shaw to play every week.

There is also a financial consideration and if negotiations drag on beyond the coming months, United risk losing an experienced player for nothing when his contract expires. This feels like a sensible evolution rather than a complete reversal from Manchester United and Shaw’s injury record makes a long-term commitment understandable only if the club also protects itself with proper competition behind him.

Playing every Premier League match last season is significant because it removes, at least temporarily, the biggest argument against relying on him. His experience, technical quality and understanding of the club still make him valuable, particularly during a period when United are trying to establish greater stability. A new contract cannot necessarily be intrepreted as United abandoning the search for a younger left-back, either.

In fact, the two plans should work together. Shaw can remain the senior option while a younger player gradually takes on more responsibility. For Manchester United, that could provide continuity without leaving them exposed if Shaw’s fitness problems resurface.