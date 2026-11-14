Rio Ngumoha set to snub Bayern Munich to sign new Liverpool deal

Rio Ngumoha is leaning towards signing a new deal and continuing his time at Liverpool, with Bayern Munich set to be disappointed.

According to Football Insider, Rio Ngumoha is not thinking about an imminent exit from Liverpool and is rather leaning towards signing a new deal at the club. The teenager has garnered plenty of high-profile interest in the background, although teams like Bayern Munich are set for disappointment in the race for the English winger.

Talent surpasses all other aspects in the game, and Rio Ngumoha is a prime example of that, given the teenager’s massive rise to prominence. After breaking through at Liverpool last season, the teenager has since become a key member of the team, gaining prominence under Andoni Iraola.

While he is yet to cement his place as a clear starter at the Merseyside club, he is certainly getting closer to being that player. For a player as young as Ngumoha, becoming a mainstay will take time, but his performances this season against Villarreal and Brentford have stood out, with the teenager collecting two assists against the Spanish side in the Champions League.

Liverpool are yet to fully secure his long-term future at the club, with the club intensifying contract talks recently. Ngumoha is currently tied until 2028, and there will be some concerns in the background until he signs a new deal, with a host of top teams, including Bayern Munich, showing big interest.

Rio Ngumoha set for Liverpool stay

Liverpool have made enquiries in the past over the youngster, specifically from Bayern Munich last summer, when they closed the door on any sale. Bayern Munich have maintained an interest and are expected to make another push for the 18-year-old Liverpool wonderkid, with the Merseysiders having no interest in considering an exit.

Arsenal were also linked recently, and so far the message in media rounds has been that Ngumoha is happy at Liverpool. As things stand, the teenager is leaning towards signing a new deal when the time comes and committing his long-term future to Anfield.

As a result, he could snub advances from Bayern Munich, who remain extremely keen to bring in a player of his quality and develop his talents at the club. However, Liverpool are far from concerned and will continue their work in the background to secure the 18-year-old attacker’s long-term future.