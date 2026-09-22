Rio Ngumoha happy at Liverpool, will not push for Arsenal move.

Rio Ngumoha is happy at Liverpool and has no plans to push for a move to Arsenal despite growing interest from the Premier League rivals.

A report by Football Insider claim that the 18-year-old expects to receive regular opportunities at Anfield this season, with Liverpool keen to build on his breakthrough over the past 12 months.

Arsenal have been monitoring Ngumoha after his emergence into Liverpool’s senior setup and are understood to view him as a potential long-term addition. However, the teenager’s current stance makes a move to North London difficult to see at this stage.

Ngumoha sees regular role at Liverpool

Ngumoha has started three of Liverpool’s seven competitive fixtures this season, although he is yet to register a goal or an assist. Despite that, his increased involvement is regarded as an important part of his development. Liverpool’s limited depth in the wide areas has also created an opportunity for the teenager to establish himself more firmly within the first-team squad.

The Reds are keen to take advantage of that situation and are already looking at extending Ngumoha’s contract beyond 2028. Liverpool’s desire to secure his long-term future has been strengthened by Arsenal’s interest. The Gunners can offer the prospect of regular first-team football and the chance to compete for major honours, but Ngumoha currently sees his pathway at Anfield as the right one.

The report adds that Liverpool are confident about his long-term future at the club, with optimism on both sides that an improved agreement can eventually be reached.

Arsenal face another hurdle

Arsenal’s interest is therefore unlikely to disappear, particularly given Ngumoha’s age and potential. However, the Gunners would need to convince both Liverpool and the player that a move would provide a better pathway than the one currently developing on Merseyside.

For now, Ngumoha appears focused on making the most of his opportunities at Liverpool rather than seeking an exit. With his contract running until 2028, the Reds also remain in a strong position as they attempt to secure his future and fend off interest from elsewhere.

Ngumoha’s situation is a good example of why regular first-team football can be decisive in the development of a young player. Liverpool are giving him meaningful opportunities at an early stage of his senior career, and that naturally makes the prospect of leaving less appealing. Arsenal’s interest shows how highly Ngumoha is regarded, but there is little reason for the youngster to force a move while his pathway at Anfield continues to open up.

The next important step will be Liverpool’s attempt to extend his contract. If the club can match his growing importance with improved terms, they could remove much of the uncertainty surrounding his future.