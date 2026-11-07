Liverpool rule out Rio Ngumoha exit amid Bayern Munich talks

Liverpool are facing growing outside interest in one of the most highly rated young players in their squad.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Bayern Munich remain keen on the teenager.

The 18-year-old has become increasingly involved in Andoni Iraola’s plans this season, featuring in 13 of Liverpool’s 15 matches. His direct running, acceleration and willingness to take on defenders have already made him an intriguing prospect, even though his goals and assists have yet to match his obvious attacking potential.

Bayern have been particularly persistent. The Bundesliga champions attempted to sign Ngumoha during the summer while searching for an alternative on the left flank, but Liverpool refused to consider a deal. Bayern subsequently turned to Ismael Saibari, yet their interest in the English winger has not disappeared.

Liverpool have no intention of selling

According to German journalist Christian Falk, Bayern remain in contact with Ngumoha’s representatives and believe the situation could potentially be revisited in 2027. The German club had already held discussions with the player’s camp during the summer, including talks involving his brother.

Bayern’s interest, per Christian Falk, is understandable given Ngumoha’s profile as he possesses the explosiveness required to operate in a modern wide role and has shown an ability to eliminate defenders one-on-one. Regular involvement under Iraola has also accelerated his exposure to senior football.

Liverpool, however, have made their position clear and despite reports that Bayern could be willing to offer around €70million (£58m), sources indicate that the Reds have no intention of selling Ngumoha. That stance is significant considering Liverpool paid only a base fee of £2.8million to acquire him. A sale would therefore represent an enormous financial return, but the club believes his long-term sporting value is considerably greater.

Instead, Liverpool are working on a new and improved contract for the teenager. Progress has reportedly been made, with an agreement potentially arriving during the next international break. The message from Anfield is therefore stronger than simply rejecting Bayern’s current interest. Liverpool want to establish Ngumoha as part of their long-term project and prevent future uncertainty over his future.

A no go for Liverpool

Liverpool are making the right call by refusing to view Ngumoha as a short-term financial opportunity. A potential £58million offer would be difficult for almost any club to ignore, particularly for a player who cost less than £3million, but selling now could prove extremely short-sighted.

Ngumoha’s development is only beginning. His value lies not simply in what he produces today, but in the possibility that consistent first-team football turns his raw explosiveness into genuine end product. Iraola’s willingness to use him regularly is therefore arguably more important than any immediate transfer valuation. Bayern’s persistence also demonstrates how highly elite European clubs already regard him. Liverpool should use that interest as motivation to secure his long-term future rather than as an invitation to cash in.

The new contract is consequently crucial and if Liverpool can reward Ngumoha financially while giving him a clear pathway into the first team, they can retain one of Europe’s most exciting young wingers and potentially develop a player whose future value dwarfs today’s reported offers.