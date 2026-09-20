Liverpool intensify contract talks with Rio Ngumoha amid Arsenal links

Liverpool are set to accelerate contract talks with Rio Ngumoha in a bid to tie the exciting teenage winger down for the long run.

According to a report by Football Insider, Liverpool are set to accelerate contract talks with Rio Ngumoha in a bid to tie the exciting teenage winger down for the long term amid reported Arsenal interest. Several teams are monitoring the Englishman’s position, but the Reds remain confident of keeping hold of him for the long term.

Ngumoha caught the imagination of supporters with his energetic performances for Liverpool. After making his mark with a match-winning goal against Newcastle United, the winger continued to progress, making 29 appearances across all competitions. He signed a professional contract after turning 17, and his current deal expires in 2028, prompting Liverpool to prioritise a renewal.

Liverpool confident of Rio Ngumoha renewal

Ngumoha has already attracted interest from elsewhere, and there were concerns over his future during the summer amid links to Bradley Barcola. However, Liverpool had no intention of entertaining offers for the 18-year-old wonderkid and had already planned talks with the teenager’s representatives.

Arsenal have reportedly shown an interest recently, and the Gunners are likely to continue monitoring his situation until he signs a new contract. Liverpool are not concerned about his future despite his current agreement running until 2028, and they remain confident of reaching an agreement over a new deal.

The club are now planning to accelerate negotiations with Ngumoha in an effort to tie him down for the long term and end speculation about his future. It remains unclear whether talks have already begun, but negotiations could commence and potentially conclude in the coming months.

How does Rio Ngumoha fit in tactically?

Liverpool invested heavily in the left-wing position during the summer with the acquisitions of Bradley Barcola and Daniel Munoz. They also decided to retain Cody Gakpo, meaning all three players are more comfortable on the left wing, as is Ngumoha.

However, Andoni Iraola plans to use the winger on both flanks, alongside the other three players, to help develop him into a complete wide forward capable of operating on either side of the pitch. At 18 with significant room to develop, Ngumoha represents one of Liverpool’s most promising academy talents, with contract talks expected to conclude within the coming months.