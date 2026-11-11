Bayern Munich optimistic of signing Rio Ngumoha from Liverpool

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly confident of signing 18-year-old English international Rio Ngumoha from Liverpool.

According to an update from Mick Brown on Football Insider, Liverpool will block approaches from prospective suitors, as they intend to keep Rio Ngumoha beyond the winter transfer window. The report adds that the 18-year-old remains a “key part” of Andoni Iraola’s plans at the Merseyside club.

Mick Brown said, “From what I hear, Bayern Munich are pretty confident there is a deal to be done. Whether Liverpool feel the same way, I have my doubts, because he has such obvious potential and Andoni Iraola has been pretty clear he is part of his plans. I expect they’ll block any approaches for him, and will be making efforts to keep him at the club and convince him he still has a big part to play.”

Rio Ngumoha and his career trajectory so far

Rio Ngumoha has established himself as one of the world’s best young attacking prospects since joining Liverpool from Chelsea in July 2025. The Reds were lauded for seemingly completing a coup when they landed the teenage prospect, and he showed flashes of his potential whenever he received sporadic opportunities to play for the senior side last season.

The 18-year-old has already accumulated over 1,500 minutes of game time across 44 outings for Liverpool thus far, chipping in with two goals and three assists. The English winger has enjoyed increased involved this term, featuring 14 times while chipping in with two assists. His progress has earned him his international bow while capturing the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Bayern Munich among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next for Ngumoha?

Reports earlier this year suggested that Liverpool may consider loan proposals for Rio Ngumoha, with Bayern Munich among the prospective suitors vying for his signature. However, the decision to keep the English international makes sense, as Mohamed Salah’s departure has created an opening for the other attackers in the squad.

Even though Bradley Barcola arrived at Anfield in the summer, Ngumoha has received enough opportunities to make his mark, particularly as the right-wing berth remains up for grabs. The teenager has grabbed those opportunities well, even though he is not a first-choice starter. With the player receiving sufficient opportunities, Bayern Munich will face an uphill task to turn his head.

Liverpool’s determination to keep the 18-year-old is also a confidence-booster for the player, as that is an indication of the trust placed in him by Andoni Iraola and his coaching staff. With Luis Diaz and Michael Olise being the undisputed first-choice starters on the flanks for Bayern, he is unlikely to receive enough opportunities to become a regular. Nevertheless, the Bundesliga champions remain confident of signing Ngumoha from Liverpool.