Everton in transfer tussle to sign Massire Sylla from Union SG

Everton will look to sign 21-year-old Senegalese centre-back Massire Sylla from Union Saint-Gilloise next year.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in Massire Sylla. Both Premier League clubs are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Union Saint-Gilloise defender.

Per Africa Foot, both Everton and Brighton have submitted enquiries to discuss the possibility of signing Sylla. However, the two Premier League clubs may face stiff competition from AC Milan, with the Rossoneri also in the market for a centre-back, having recently shown interest in Virgil van Dijk.

Who is Massire Sylla?

Massire Sylla is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Dakar, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Senegal and graduated from the youth division at Diambars FC. After moving to Europe, the youngster joined Lyn 1896 FK before progressing to Union Saint-Gilloise earlier this year.

The Senegalese defender has made 21 appearances for the Belgian club thus far, with a breakthrough this season. Sylla has accumulated over 1,500 minutes of game time in 18 outings while chipping in with one goal and two assists. His exploits have helped him earn a call-up to his national side while provoking interest from several well-known clubs across Europe.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton’s interest in Massire Sylla is understandable. The Toffees must address both centre-back positions due to differing pressures. The left-sided berth is vulnerable, with Jarrad Branthwaite a target for several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United.

On the other side, the advancing years of James Tarkowski and Michael Keane create urgency in their defensive recruitment strategy, prompting the club to target a right-footed centre-back. Several young defenders, including Vitao, have emerged on the Merseyside club’s wishlist, with Sylla also a viable prospect.

The Senegalese international has the physical profile and height (1.96m) to become a solid Premier League centre-back, with his ball-playing ability (85% pass accuracy in the Jupiler Pro League this season) adding to his appeal. However, the Africa Foot report names no asking price, and rival interest from Brighton and AC Milan marks a competitive race unlikely to resolve before January.