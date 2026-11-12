Everton, Real Madrid in transfer tussle to sign Vitao

Everton and Real Madrid are keen on signing 18-year-old Brazilian centre-back prodigy Vitao from Atletico Mineiro.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet Esportes 7, Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in Vitao. The Seagulls are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 18-year-old Atletico Mineiro wonderkid.

Per Esportes, Brighton & Hove Albion are ready to pay €14 million, while the teenager’s release clause is worth €20 million. The report adds that Atletico-MG own only 80% of his rights, with the remaining 20% reserved with the player and his representatives.

Who is Vitao?

Vitor Fernandes Chaves Teixeira, better known as Vitao, is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Belo Horizonte, the 18-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Brazil, passing through the youth division at Atletico Mineiro before breaking into the club’s first-team squad.

The Brazilian defensive prodigy has enjoyed his senior breakthrough in the ongoing campaign, having accumulated 1,398 minutes of game time across 18 appearances while chipping in with a goal. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

Everton’s interest in Vitao is understandable. The Toffees are combing the market for a right-footed centre-back, as James Tarkowski and Michael Keane are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, Jarrad Branthwaite is a target for Manchester United, with a departure next year possible. The Atletico Mineiro wonderkid has thus emerged as a viable target, with his age profile aligning with Tarkowski’s career trajectory.

As for Real Madrid, the situation is similar, as Antonio Rudiger is in the final phase of his career and has entered the final 12 months of his contract. Additionally, Eder Militao has struggled to remain fit for an extended period over the last few seasons. Vitao is thus an option worth considering for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the report by Esportes has revealed that Galo recently tried to tie him to a new contract, hoping to improve his salary and hike his release clause. With the two parties yet to reach an agreement over an extension, Everton and Real Madrid have an opportunity to intervene and secure his services for a cost-effective fee.