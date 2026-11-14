Chelsea, Manchester United in talks to sign Martin Baturina

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing 26-cap Croatian international Martin Baturina from Serie A club Como next year.

According to a report by Mark Brus on The Daily Briefing, Chelsea and Manchester United have “already started a dialogue” over a potential deal to sign Martin Baturina. Both Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile playmaker next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Como attacker.

Per Mark Brus, Como’s price tag to sell Baturina has also emerged, with the high-flying Serie A club demanding around €80 million to part ways with the Croat next year.

How has Martin Baturina fared in Serie A?

Martin Baturina has made significant progress since joining Como from Dinamo Zagreb in July 2025. The 23-year-old has had to bide his time since joining Como, managing only 1,835 minutes of game time across 34 appearances for the Serie A club while contributing eight goals and four assists in his debut season.

The game-time issues have continued this term for the Croatian international, but he has scored five times and provided two assists despite irregular involvement. Nevertheless, Baturina’s stock remains high, with several well-known clubs keen on signing him next year.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Martin Baturina has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Bruno Fernandes faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after rejecting the Premier League club’s latest contract proposal. So, Manchester United must start planning for life after the skipper, with Baturina emerging as a viable target due to his productivity and vision.

As for Chelsea, the Blues also hold a long-standing interest in the Croat. Xabi Alonso’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation requires deployment of productive playmakers, with Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer being first-choice starters in the two spots behind the striker. However, once Chelsea returns to European competition, Alonso will need additional depth in those positions.

Meanwhile, Como’s asking price of €80 million is excessive, considering Baturina has not been a regular starter for the Serie A club. While the Croatian playmaker has a high ceiling, having shown remarkable productivity (a goal contribution every 176 minutes for Como thus far) during his stint in Italy, the valuation has to be justified by his stature.