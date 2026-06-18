Manchester United compete with Aston Villa for Martin Baturina

Aston Villa and Manchester United are reportedly targeting Como playmaker Martin Baturina as a potential summer signing.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Aston Villa and Manchester United are monitoring Como’s Martin Baturina. Baturina scored against England in recent weeks and is expected to be a key player at the World Cup. Como, buoyed by UEFA Champions League qualification, are in a strong position to demand a significant fee.

Premier League sides Manchester United and Aston Villa are ready to explore a move for Como playmaker Martin Baturina. The attacking midfielder came into the limelight with his well-taken goal against England, and is already tipped to shine at the World Cup, as he will be in focus alongside a handful of other stars.

For either club, Baturina offers a dynamic attacking midfielder at a World Cup moment; for Como, his market value has surged on the back of his recent performances, giving them considerable leverage in negotiations. Earlier reporting suggested Aston Villa had made an approach, though the fee terms and outcome remain unclear.

Why are Manchester United and Aston Villa interested?

Manchester United have been linked with multiple attacking midfield targets this summer, like Morgan Gibbs-White, Dani Olmo. So, amid reported interest from Galatasaray in Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils appear keen to add a creative option regardless of whether their captain departs.

Aston Villa, now in the UEFA Champions League and keen to compete on all fronts, are also strengthening in midfield; Morgan Rogers has been linked with Arsenal, and Unai Emery may seek a replacement. Both clubs view Baturina as a viable target given their summer ambitions.

Martin Baturina: The Croatian playmaker on the rise

Baturina is an attacking midfielder who could also play as a winger or in a deeper midfield role, depending on how the system around him evolves. Last season, he had mixed performances for Cesc Fabregas’s side, producing 12 goal contributions, although the bulk of his numbers only arrived in the second half of the season.

Yet Baturina’s contributions were central to Como’s UEFA Champions League qualification. The high-flying Serie A club are understood to have rejected a €50 million offer, signalling they will demand a premium fee to release their prospect.