Aston Villa told to pay at least €80 million to sign Martin Baturina

High-flying Serie A club Como will demand at least €80 million to consider parting ways with 23-year-old Croatian international Martin Baturina next year.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Martin Baturina remains the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Como star.

Per Tutto Mercato Web, the high-flying Serie A club rejected a bid worth €55 million from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window and set a maximum price of €80 million to sell the Croat. The report mentions that the €80 million figure is now a base for negotiations to begin, and Como will aim to recoup more than that if the youngster departs next year.

How has Martin Baturina fared in Serie A?

Martin Baturina has made exponential progress since turning professional. The 23-year-old spent his formative years in Croatia, graduating from Dinamo Zagreb’s youth division before rising in prominence during his spell with the Croatian club. Como signed him last year.

Upon joining Como, Baturina had to bide his time in his debut season, managing only 1,835 minutes of game time across 34 appearances for the Serie A club while managing a decent tally of eight goals and four assists. However, Baturina has made a strong start to the 2026/27 season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in four outings thus far. His form has reinforced his appeal to top European clubs, including Aston Villa.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Aston Villa wanted to sign Martin Baturina in the summer transfer window, but failed with a bid, worth €55 million per Tutto Mercato Web. The continued interest makes logical sense, even though the West Midlands outfit signed several attacking players before the transfer window shut down earlier this month.

While Ibrahim Mbaye and Johan Manzambi add significant quality to the Aston Villa attack, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins have departed the club, leaving a sizeable void in the final third. Several versatile playmakers, including Alex Baena, have thus emerged on Villa’s wishlist, with Baturina also a viable target.

However, Como’s minimum asking price of €80 million has laid down a marker for his prospective suitors, and Aston Villa must break the bank to sign him. Placing a premium valuation on the Croat signals their intent to keep Baturina central to their Serie A project.