Xabi Alonso green lights Malo Gusto exit, tells player to leave

Xabi Alonso has let 23-year-old French international Malo Gusto know that he is free to leave Chelsea in January.

According to a report by Simon Phillips on his Substack channel, Malo Gusto has no future at Chelsea heading into the winter transfer window. Xabi Alonso recently held a meeting with the 23-year-old to advise him to depart from Stamford Bridge midway through the 2026/27 season.

Simon Phillips makes no mention of Gusto’s prospective suitors, though recent reports have linked him with several Premier League and European bigwigs. Several updates have also suggested that the Frenchman is ready to call time on his stint with Chelsea in January.

Malo Gusto and his time at Chelsea so far

Malo Gusto has established himself as an asset for Chelsea since signing from Lyon in a deal worth €35 million in January 2023. The 23-year-old made his senior debut in the 2023/24 season for the West London club after spending the second half of the 2022/23 campaign with Les Gones. Meanwhile, his progress at Chelsea has helped him break into his national squad.

Gusto has made nearly 150 appearances thus far for Chelsea while chipping in with three goals and 18 assists. Meanwhile, the French defender’s rapid progress and versatility (he can play as a full-back on both wings) has provoked interest from several well-known clubs. However, his involvement has reduced this season, with Xabi Alonso handing him only 487 minutes of game time in 10 outings and not giving him a Premier League start in two months.

Will Gusto leave Chelsea in January?

Xabi Alonso’s willingness to sell Malo Gusto and the player’s readiness to call it quits at Chelsea aligns perfectly with the West London club’s plans. With both parties on the same page, a winter departure appears inevitable. Meanwhile, the Frenchman will have no shortage of suitors pursuing his signature.

Reports this week have linked Malo Gusto with high-profile clubs like Barcelona and Liverpool. Both European bigwigs are eager to sign a right-back, with Barcelona chasing one due to the uncertainties surrounding Jules Kounde’s long-term future, and Liverpool needing one, as Jeremie Frimpong has been inconsistent since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen last year.

While Chelsea and Gusto are mutually ready to part ways in January, the West London club’s asking price will be crucial. A valuation of £75 million has previously been prohibitive for prospective suitors, and a winter deal may not materialise if the desired fee remains high.