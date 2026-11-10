Malo Gusto ready to leave Chelsea in January amid Liverpool, Manchester City links.

Malo Gusto is ready to leave Chelsea in January in search of regular first-team football.

The Blues are also prepared to consider offers for the France international, as per TEAMtalk, with the report adding that he is courting widespread interest.

The 23-year-old has struggled for consistent opportunities under Xabi Alonso this season, starting just three Premier League matches and making four further appearances from the bench. His total league involvement stands at only 308 minutes.

Gusto’s position has become increasingly difficult following Chelsea’s summer recruitment. Marco Palestra was brought in to strengthen the right-back position, while academy graduate Josh Acheampong has also impressed during Reece James’ latest injury absence.

Liverpool and Manchester City remain interested

Gusto’s limited role has now prompted him to consider a fresh challenge and even with James sidelined until the New Year, the defender is understood to be keen on leaving Stamford Bridge if a suitable opportunity emerges.

Manchester City retain an interest in the Frenchman after exploring a move during the summer. Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is believed to be an admirer and could welcome the opportunity to reunite with Gusto at the Etihad. However, City’s ability to strengthen in January could depend on developments surrounding their financial case.

Liverpool are another potential destination after making enquiries about Gusto during the summer. The Reds are expected to assess their right-back options ahead of 2027, particularly with uncertainty surrounding their plans for Ronald Araujo’s permanent future. Tottenham also previously explored Gusto’s availability and could re-enter the picture if his situation at Chelsea continues to deteriorate.

Chelsea willing to listen to offers

Interest is not restricted to the Premier League as Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Como and RB Leipzig have all monitored the defender, giving Gusto several potential destinations should he decide to leave London.

Chelsea are understood to be open to a January departure, particularly if the player makes it clear that he wants a move. Gusto initially joined Chelsea from Lyon in January 2023 on loan before the Blues completed a permanent transfer for around £30million. Since then, he has made 144 appearances for the club and has regularly provided important cover for James.

His importance has diminished this season, however, with competition from Palestra and Acheampong making regular starts increasingly difficult to secure. Gusto’s situation is an interesting example of how quickly squad competition can change a player’s prospects. Chelsea still have a talented defender on their books, but his development could stall if he remains behind several alternatives for another six months.

Chelsea should also avoid allowing Gusto to leave cheaply as his age, Premier League experience and versatility mean there should be considerable interest if he becomes available. For Gusto, though, the priority should be regular football rather than simply moving to another major club. At 23, he needs a role that allows him to rebuild momentum and demonstrate that he can become a consistent first-choice defender at the highest level.