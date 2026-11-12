Barcelona join Liverpool in Malo Gusto chase as Deco plots move.

Barcelona have added Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto to their shortlist ahead of the January transfer window, with Deco exploring options to provide Hansi Flick with greater depth and attacking quality on the right side of defence.

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular under Xabi Alonso this season, starting only three Premier League matches despite making 10 appearances across all competitions and registering one assist. That lack of consistent football has reportedly increased Gusto’s desire to explore a move, while Chelsea are understood to be prepared to consider offers despite the Frenchman’s contract running until 2030.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona’s interest stems partly from their lack of depth at right-back. Jules Kounde remains the first-choice option, but injuries to Kounde and Eric Garcia previously exposed the squad’s vulnerability and contributed to difficult results against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Liverpool competition complicates Deco’s plans

Gusto’s profile is particularly attractive to Flick because of his ability to provide width and attacking thrust. His willingness to advance could offer Barcelona a more aggressive alternative to Kounde’s predominantly positional approach. The Blaugrana are not alone, however as Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester City have reportedly made preliminary enquiries regarding the Frenchman and Chelsea’s expectations.

Liverpool’s interest is especially significant after the Reds were already linked with Gusto as they assess their long-term options at right-back. They need a new right-back, as Conor Bradley has struggled with fitness issues in the last few yers, while Jeremie Frimpong has struggled since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen. Barcelona could therefore face competition from clubs with considerably greater financial flexibility.

Barcelona explore loan formula for January

Deco is expected to intensify contact with Gusto’s representatives during December as Barcelona assess whether a deal can be structured within their financial restrictions. A loan with an option to buy could provide the most realistic route, allowing Barcelona to strengthen immediately without committing to the asking price.

Gusto’s willingness to leave Chelsea in search of regular football could also help Barcelona’s negotiations, although the final decision will depend on whether the Blues are prepared to accept a financially favourable structure. For now, Barcelona are monitoring the situation while Liverpool and other Premier League clubs remain involved. If Chelsea soften their demands, the Catalan giants could accelerate their pursuit before the January window closes.

Gusto makes considerable sense for Barcelona from a footballing perspective. Flick needs an attacking right-back, and relying almost exclusively on Kounde leaves the squad vulnerable whenever injuries strike. The Frenchman is young, experienced and still has significant room for development, while regular football could help restore the confidence that made him such an attractive signing in the first place.

The problem is Barcelona’s finances. They to think about the salary structure carefully, especially when Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham can potentially offer Chelsea a simpler deal. A loan would therefore be the ideal solution and if Deco can negotiate an option to buy without placing too much pressure on Barcelona’s immediate finances, Gusto could become one of the more logical January additions for Flick.