Chelsea line up €90 million move to sign Rayan Vitor, Liverpool also keen

Chelsea are ready to pay around €90 million in an effort to lure Rayan Vitor, with Bournemouth expected to demand significantly more.

As reported by Fichajes, Rayan Vitor has emerged as a target for Chelsea, who are ready to pay around €90 million. Bournemouth are inclined to demand significantly more given his rising stature, as well as widespread interest, with Liverpool also keen on the 20-year-old winger.

Rayan Vitor, or simply known as Rayan in Premier League circles, made his move to Bournemouth last January from Vasco da Gama to good effect. His immediate impact helped the Cherries in a big way as they ended the season in sixth place. The youngster has started the new campaign in sublime fashion under new boss Marco Rose.

Five goals in 16 competitive games across all competitions is a good sign for a player who has barely even completed a season in England, especially for his age. That aside, there has been plenty of interest since the summer, and the January market will once again open speculation over his immediate future at Bournemouth.

Liverpool are one of those interested in the winger, as, over at Anfield, they have been seeking a long-term winger on the right-hand side of the pitch since Mohamed Salah’s departure. There were whispers that Andoni Iraola might push the club to get the player when he joined the Merseyside club in the summer, and now there is a chance he could consider signing the 20-year-old winger in January.

Chelsea to make Rayan offer?

Liverpool’s interest is quite valid, given they are desperate for a natural right winger to join them in future windows, although Chelsea’s admiration may raise a few eyebrows. The Blues are reportedly willing to fork out €90 million to test Bournemouth’s resolve, as Xabi Alonso reportedly feels the team can be strengthened on the wings.

There are complications should Chelsea go in with an approach, as Bournemouth are inclined to demand significantly more given the player’s rising stature, as well as the current going rates in the market. The report states that the Cherries could ask for at least €118 million for the Brazilian attacker, which may put Chelsea in a spot of bother.

More importantly, the Blues already have Estevao Willian in the position that his compatriot occupies, and currently, the teenager is not enjoying ample game time. There were links to Liverpool recently, and Chelsea are showing no signs of letting him leave anytime soon, with reports even pointing to a potential new deal for Estevao.

Given those circumstances and the presence of Estevao, it is difficult to envisage Chelsea going big for Rayan, particularly in a position they are strong in. However, Rayan is widely expected to attract considerable interest moving ahead, with Bournemouth in no hurry to part company with the 20-year-old winger.