Liverpool considering 2027 move for Rayan Vitor

Liverpool are considering making a move for Bournemouth attacking sensation Rayan Vitor next year.

Liverpool have identified Bournemouth winger Rayan Vitor as a leading target for the two transfer windows next year as the Reds search for a specialist right-sided attacker. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the club have acted on recommendations from coach Andoni Iraola, who has prioritised addressing an imbalance in his attacking options.

Several of Liverpool’s current wide players are more comfortable operating from the left flank, including Rio Ngumoha, Victor Munoz, Bradley Barcola, and the Cody Gakpo, who ended up staying at Anfield despite links with Manchester City.

Barcola’s arrival has helped address a long-standing gap on the left flank, providing the quality and consistency missing since Luis Diaz left for Bayern Munich in 2025. But his preferred position means Liverpool still require a natural right-winger who can replace Mohamed Salah in the long run.

That has placed Rayan Vitor firmly on Andoni Iraola’s radar. The young Brazilian’s previous relationship with the manager, established during Iraola’s time at Bournemouth, gives Liverpool confidence in the move.

Vitor made quite an impact in the second half of last season after joining the Cherries, registering seven goal contributions in 15 outings, and he went on to play an important role in Brazil’s World Cup campaign.

Why Rayan would be a perfect fit for Liverpool

The Merseyside club believe the existing relationship could help Rayan adapt quickly to Iraola’s demanding pressing system, potentially reducing one of the risks associated with signing a young player.

The young Brazilian’s versatility is another factor working in his favour. While primarily a winger, the Brazilian can also operate as a centre-forward, giving Iraola another option when Liverpool need greater flexibility in attack.

However, Bournemouth are unlikely to make negotiations straightforward. The player’s €80 million valuation and contract until June 2031 give the Cherries significant leverage should the Reds attempt to negotiate a move.

But with Iraola keen to reunite with the winger, the Reds could yet emerge as serious contenders for his signature in 2027. With the left flank now boasting considerable depth and quality, the Reds’ recruitment team can focus on finding the right profile on the opposite side.

Vitor ticks all the boxes on that front. His natural left-footedness, versatility and previous relationship with Iraola make him an appealing candidate, while his performances in the Premier League have already given Liverpool an opportunity to assess his qualities.