Liverpool line up big-money move to sign Estevao Willian

Liverpool will look to sign 19-year-old Brazilian international Estevao Willian from fellow Premier League club Chelsea next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool could launch a nine-figure bid worth around £100 million to sign Estevao Willian. The Reds are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Chelsea attacking sensation.

However, per Fichajes, Chelsea’s current stance is “against letting him go” anytime soon, as they see him as a “key player for the future”. The report adds that despite limited involvement for the youngster in the 2026/27 season thus far, they are working to tie him to a new long-term contract.

Estevao Willian and his Chelsea rollercoaster

Estevao Willian has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Chelsea from Palmeiras in a deal worth an initial £29 million. The 19-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with a burgeoning reputation as one of his country’s most promising young attackers, which heightened expectations around him.

The teenage prospect was impressive in his debut season (8 goals, 4 assists in only 1,676 minutes od game time), though his campaign ended early due to a hamstring injury. However, the start to the 2026/27 campaign has been frustrating, as the Brazilian international has managed only 148 minutes of game time in six outings thus far. His prospects have worsened, as Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer are the undisputed first-choice starters in the positions he occupies.

Explaining Liverpool’s interest

Liverpool’s interest in Estevao Willian is logical. The Reds are scouring the market for a world-class left-footed winger to succeed Mohamed Salah on the right flank. Salah, Liverpool’s record goalscorer with 257 goals for the Merseyside club, has left a gaping hole on the right side of the team’s attack.

While Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha, and Victor Munoz are viable options to play on the right wing, the trio prefers to operate from the left flank, creating the necessity for a true heir to Salah. Estevao, despite his struggles at Chelsea this season, has emerged as a credible option due to his pace, agility and productivity.

Should Estevao remain at Chelsea?

The youngster’s struggles at Chelsea are unlikely to end anytime soon, considering Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer are the undisputed first-choice starters in the two positions behind the striker. Unless, Xabi Alonso changes his system to accomodate more attackers, the Brazilian’s prospects remain grim. However, Chelsea’s hardline stance on the youngster’s future creates a stumbling block for Liverpool despite the possibility of a £100 million bid.