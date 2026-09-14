Liverpool could make record move for Rayan next year

Liverpool could make a record-breaking offer to sign Bournemouth attacking sensation Rayan in 2027.

Liverpool could break their club-record transfer fee to sign Bournemouth winger Rayan next summer, with the 20-year-old emerging as a long-term target for the Premier League giants, according to a report by Football Insider.

Rayan is strongly admired at Anfield, with Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola understood to be particularly keen on the Brazilian. The winger has a £130 million release clause in his Bournemouth contract that becomes active in 2027, potentially putting the Reds in a position to make a record investment next summer.

Liverpool have already shown a willingness to spend heavily on elite attacking talent. Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Bradley Barcola have all arrived for fees exceeding £100 million in recent windows, and Rayan could become the club’s next major statement signing.

Why are Liverpool still interested in Rayan?

The need for a specialist right-winger has been evident since Mohamed Salah’s departure in June. The Merseyside club failed to land their preferred targets during the summer transfer window and ultimately did not add a natural replacement for the Egyptian.

Barcola has helped soften the blow, but the Frenchman is more comfortable operating from the left flank. With Liverpool already possessing several options on that side, the club needs to bolster the right flank with a natural specialist.

Rayan, a long-time target for Liverpool, has increasingly attracted attention since joining Bournemouth and has now become one of the Premier League’s most closely monitored young attackers. Since moving to England, he has made 20 appearances so far, contributing six goals and two assists in the process.

The youngster’s continued development is understood to have strengthened Liverpool’s interest, while Iraola could play an important role in any future pursuit. The Spanish manager knows Rayan well and could help persuade the Brazilian that a move to Anfield aligns with his development.

However, the Reds face a significant financial decision. Bournemouth’s £130 million release clause would represent a huge investment and could make Rayan the most expensive signing in the club’s history if the Reds decide to activate it.

Other Premier League clubs are also expected to be monitoring the 20-year-old, meaning Liverpool may face competition if his performances continue to improve. For now, there is no suggestion that Liverpool are preparing an immediate bid. Instead, the club are expected to continue assessing Rayan before deciding whether he is worth the enormous financial commitment.