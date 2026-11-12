Tottenham line up part-exchange deal to sign Eli Junior Kroupi

Tottenham Hotspur are open to offering a part-exchange deal to sign 20-year-old French attacker Eli Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Eli Junior Kroupi is also the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Premier League champions are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker next year, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Bournemouth prospect.

However, per TEAMtalk, Tottenham will attempt to steal a march on Arsenal by offering a player as makeweight to Bournemouth. Wilson Odobert is one of the options, but the report suggests that Spurs may even consider offering Mikey Moore or Luca Williams-Barnett, recognising that signing the Frenchman will require “sacrificing a player they would otherwise prefer to keep”.

The rise and rise of Eli Junior Kroupi

Eli Junior Kroupi has started fulfilling one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from FC Lorient. The Premier League club signed the 20-year-old in February 2025 and immediately loaned him back to Lorient for the remainder of the season before he arrived at the Vitality Stadium ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The French attacker was impressive in his debut campaign despite not being an undisputed first-choice starter. Kroupi scored 13 goals in only 1,839 minutes of game time in 35 outings. His exploits were pivotal as the Cherries secured a sixth-placed finish last season, though a foot injury has restricted him to only 57 minutes of game time in four outings. Nevertheless, his progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Arsenal mulled over signing Eli Junior Kroupi in the summer before he sustained his foot injury. The continued interest is logical, as Viktor Gyokeres faces an uncertain future at the Emirates after failing to make his mark in the first few months of the 2026/27 season. However, while Kroupi can be an upgrade on the struggling Swede, his ability to reprise other attacking roles adds to his appeal.

As for Tottenham, the Lilywhites are desperate for a solution to their attacking inconsistencies. Dominic Solanke has struggled to rediscover peak form due to persistent fitness issues since arriving from Bournemouth. Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush has struggled to make his mark since joining Tottenham in the summer. So, Tottenham need guaranteed output, with Kroupi an attractive option, though Bournemouth have been reluctant to sell the French attacking prospect.

Even if Bournemouth opened up to the possibility of selling Kroupi, Arsenal and Tottenham will face a challenge to secure his signature, as recent reports have claimed that the Frenchman has his heart set on joining Barcelona. However, Tottenham will hope to test the Cherries’ resolve with a part-exchange deal, though the player’s stance remains key to a deal.